Jerry Springer Show: Five unforgettable moments from iconic US chat show

The Jerry Springer Show brought a whole new meaning to talk shows during its incredible 27-year run. From on-stage fights to nudity, the US show produced some unforgettable moments.

Here’s a look at five of the most memorable and bizarre moments.

Kung-fu hillbilly

David, a self-proclaimed kung-fu hillbilly, was having issues with his roommate ‘Lil Wayne’ – not to be confused with the rap star.

He claimed to have mastered the martial art after watching Chuck Norris and Jean-Claude Van Damme movies.

Both men were shirtless as they wrestled on stage, with David throwing kung-fu chops.

The KKK incites a brawl

The leader of the Jewish Defence League (JDL) and the Ku Klux Klan were invited onto the show, which, of course, ended up in a brawl on stage.

The melee involved those on stage, Jerry Springer security staff, JDL bodyguards and even members of the audience.

Lost dentures

In another episode of the famed US show, a man tells his wife that he has been cheating on her for four years.

The wife and one of the women her husband cheated with are separated by security staff after a fight breaks out.

The crowd erupt in laughter when the cheaters’ dentures fall out while shouting at the wife.

The guy who cut off his manhood

Aired in 1997, Earl Zea spoke to Springer about why he decided cut off his own penis with a pair of garden shears.

In order to prevent a stalker from touching him, Zea thought it was the best course of action.

However, Zea expressed regret over his decision on the show – just one month after carrying out the self-mutilation.

The man who married a horse

A man named Mark appeared on the show complaining that his neighbours didn’t get along with his wife – but much to the audience’s surprise, his wife was a horse.

Springer revealed years later that he assumed Mark’s wife fell off the horse backstage as it was brought out because he was never made aware of the guests or their backstory prior to filming.