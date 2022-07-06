Jimmy Carr’s quiz show I Literally Just Told You looking new Belfast contestants for second series

Jimmy Carr's I Literally Just Told You show looking contestants from Belfast

The second series of a gameshow hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr is looking for contestants from Belfast to take part in the Channel 4 programme.

I Literally Just Told You, bills itself as the “only gameshow in history to give the contestants all the answers in advance”.

It involves four contestants having the opportunity to win a cash prize of up to £25,000 by answering questions that have been written live as the show is being filmed.

The questions can be about anything that happens during the show, including from celebrity cameos or even something one of the contestants has shared about themselves.

The dramatic finale will then see two contestants set each other questions in a “chaotic” battle of wits.

During the show’s first series, the comedian host handed a game show contestant a cheque for £18,000 after a blunder left the player empty-handed.

The comedian presented Sainsbury’s worker Eddy, from Glasgow, with the money on stage at one of his comedy shows after he took part in Carr’s quiz show.

During the show Eddy was asked to recall how old the pop star Ariana Grande is.

Contestants are meant to be told the answers to questions throughout the show and need to rely on their memory to come up with the correct answer at the right time.

Carr told him: “I’ve got something to tell you. I’ve got something to confess. You lost the money on a question – it was Ariana Grande’s age.

“We talked about her age, but we never gave you the specific age.

“So we messed up and when you mess up in life, you’ve got to own your mistakes. That’s a cheque for £18,000.”

However, Grande’s age, which is 28, was never actually mentioned during I Literally Just Told You.

All those applying must be over the age of 18 and filming of the show is due to take place in London between Monday August 8 to Thursday August 11.

The closing date for any application is 9pm on Monday August 1.

Application form is available at this link.