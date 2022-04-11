Jimmy Savile’s interviews with Northern Ireland stars shown in new Netflix series

Two Northern Ireland celebrities feature in a new Netflix documentary about paedophile TV presenter Jimmy Savile.

Archive footage of Gerry Kelly and Gloria Hunniford is included in the docu-series, which was released earlier this week.

It comes more than a decade after Savile’s death and the subsequent investigation into his sex crimes, extending over half a century in more than 50 children’s homes, schools and hospitals around Britain.

The nearly three-hour Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story includes accounts from victims, police interviews as well as interactions with journalists over the years, including Ms Hunniford and Mr Kelly, reminding people how the prolific sex abuser managed to fool so many.

“You do a terrific job, Jimmy,” says Ms Hunniford in the archive footage, clearly unaware of Savile’s evil actions.

The predator replies: “No, that’s all front. That’s all lies.”

Hunniford laughs, believing it is a joke, but the ominous music played at the end of the clip hints at just how much truth was actually in his answer.

Savile’s true character only emerged after his death in 2011.

He had raised millions of pounds for charities, was friends with royalty, was honoured by Pope John Paul III and was even knighted by the Queen during his almost 50-year career.

The documentary shows how his status as a “national treasure” helped to hide much of the truth about his criminality.

Later in the show, he is heard speaking openly on a number of interviews and live TV shows about how he is “working on not being caught” and that he is “feared in every girls’ school in the country”.

In the documentary, the presenter is also heard saying that when he volunteers at hospitals such as Broadmoor, Leeds Infirmary and Stoke Mandeville, he “helps the lads and sometimes, when no one is looking, I help the lasses”.

Mr Kelly interviewed Savile in 2006, visiting his home in Leeds, which the pervert called his “bachelor pad”, as part of his Gerry Meets… UTV series.

Again, Mr Kelly was clearly unaware of Savile’s true nature.

In the archive clip, the presenter says that he arrived at his home with a “mixture of fascination, bewilderment and downright curiosity”

During the interview, Savile speaks about his lack of interest in how he was perceived and revealed he did not really care about the outside world beyond his immediate concerns.

The pervert was one of the biggest TV stars in the UK from the 1960s to the 1990s.

He was known for presenting TV shows including Top of the Pops and Jim’ll Fix It.

After his death aged 84 in October 2011, an ITV documentary revealed his dark past.

It is believed he preyed on around 500 vulnerable victims as young as two years old.

Mr Kelly and Ms Hunniford were contacted for comment.