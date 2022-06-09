JJ Abrams' sci-fi series being filmed in NI axed by HBO as industry expert warns 'money no object' productions consigned to past

Filming of the series was expected to provide work for around 600 people

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams' sci-fi series Demimonde has been dropped by HBO reportedly because of its budget (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

A major sci-fi drama that was being filmed in Belfast has been cancelled with NI Screen left “extremely disappointed” amid warnings that “money no object” productions will be consigned to the past.

The series Demimonde was being produced by JJ Abrams who is best-known for films such as Star Wars, Mission Impossible, Star Trek and Armageddon.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the series, which marked the first original created by Abrams since Fringe in 2008, had been axed and that crew had been pulled out.

HBO made a decision to part ways with the series for which Abrams had sought a budget north of $200 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was in pre-production at the Titanic studios where Game of Thrones and Dungeon and Dragons were filmed.

NI Screen said preparations were underway on the ground and expected to film its pilot soon.

The chief executive of NI Screen, Richard Williams, told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme “there is no way of dressing it up as good news”.

It was a high-profile project, he said, where crew have been on the ground since “well before Christmas” and it has now been cancelled late in the day.

NI Screen had invested over £1million in the pilot and a conversation will take place with HBO to “retrieve that money”, Mr Williams told the BBC.

“It isn’t good news, and there were a lot of people in the supply chain, freelancers who were expecting to be working on that project, for this year and maybe into future years.

“At the same time, we have had this happen before, we had a project drop out just before lockdown and we replaced it with Dungeons and Dragons, basically we’ll have to do that again – we'll have to go out to the market and find another project.”

Asked if he thought the project was too big in the current climate, Mr Williams said: “I didn’t have any sense that this project was too big, again, you describe the calibre of the people involved.

“But I would say, there has been a period of time, particularly at the very top of the price range, projects have also been “money no object”.

“The market is re-calibrating and I think those days may be beginning to finish. [It] doesn’t for a second mean there won’t be huge numbers of projects made and a significant number of investments projects made in Northern Ireland but I do think there’s going to be a little bit more focus on what they cost in the future than what there has in the immediate past.”

Around 600 people would have worked on the project but NI Screen will be looking for an alternative project although no specific timeframe could be put that.

He emphasised: “This is an indicator that the period of time when money and the budget wasn’t a significant limiting factor is over.”

Mr Williams said the project is “not dead” but another company would have to take a different view on the value of the project.