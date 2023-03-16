Jodie Comer tipped to star in new Blade Runner TV series being shot in Belfast

Emmy winner ‘in talks’ for a lead role in popular sci-fi franchise as pre-production ramps up in city

Emmy-award winner Jodie Comer is reportedly in talks to lead the new Blade Runner TV series from director Ridley Scott as pre-production gears up in Belfast.

The new series – Blade Runner 2099 – follows the events of 2017’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’, itself a sequel to the original 1980s cyberpunk cult classic starring Harrison Ford and directed by Scott.

Northern Ireland Screen announced last year it had won a competitive bidding series to have production based in Belfast, with filming due to begin in May.

The news that Comer (30) may be setting up base in Northern Ireland was first reported by film journalist Jeff Sneider on the podcast The Hot Mic.

He said she was in talks to lead the series following her desire to work with Scott again after he directed her in the medieval epic The Last Duel.

Blade Runner, which is based on the book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K Dick, follows a bounty hunter seeking to kill ‘replicants’ – synthetic humans – who want to escape the four-year lifespan imposed on them by their creator.

The series is due to air on Amazon Prime Video next year and it’s currently unknown if Comer will be joined by previous franchise stars Harrison Ford or Ryan Gosling, who both starred in '2049.'

Plot details are being kept under-wraps but it is expected to take place 50 years after the Gosling-Ford film, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Comer’s rumoured casting comes as the series has also secured a familiar face to Northern Ireland’s TV landscape, with Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa signing on to helm the first episode as well as join as executive producer.

Podeswa is a four-time Emmy nominee who has also directed episodes of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, The Pacific and Apple TV+’s recent mystery The Mosquito Coast.

The series will be produced by Scott, who has been spotted in Belfast likely scouting out the locations for the series, which is expected to film at Titanic Studios in stages vacated by the Thrones team.

The production is a big win for Northern Ireland Screen, which also produced Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye, after it lost out on the HBO’s Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, which instead filmed in England and Spain.

However it meant it could factilitate filming of new fantasy epic Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Amongst Thieves, which filmed across Northern Ireland in 2021 and hits cinemas this week.

Netflix also recently confirmed the Kevin Hart-led comedy heist Lift – which saw the comedian pop up across Belfast last year – will debut on the streaming platform in August, having filmed fantasy The School for Good and Evil in Northern Ireland in 2021.

Comer will next be seen on stage as her award-winning one-woman show Prima Facie transfers to Broadway from the West End.

Scott is currently finishing post-production on his latest war epic based on the life of Napoleon Bonaparte and starring Joaquin Phoenix – which was originally supposed to star Comer – which is expected to drop on Apple TV+ at the end of the year.