Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner led ‘separate lives’ before divorce filing

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had been leading “separate lives” for several months before the singer filed for divorce on Tuesday, it has been claimed.

According to an insider Jonas, 34, and the Games Of Thrones actress, 27, have ‘the whole summer’ apart and those close to them are not surprised about the decision to end the four-year marriage.

“They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months,” a source told People before revealing that things between the pair had been strained for a while.

Despite the challenges, the source also claimed that the estranged couple are determined to keep the separation amicable. Turner and Jonas are parents to daughters, three-year-old Willa, and a one-year-old identified in the legal filing as D.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents. The two had a prenuptial-agreement that Jonas expects will be enforced, according to the filing.

Representatives for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The couple hit the headlines with reports about the state of their marriage after Jonas was pictured without his wedding ring on.

US publications reported that Jonas had been consulting divorce lawyers after being pictured several times without his ring.

However, last weekend Turner was seen supporting her husband during a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, and Jonas also posted a picture on Instagram wearing his wedding ring, seemingly quashing break-up rumours.

The couple said in interviews that mutual friends had long wanted to introduce them when they began talking via Instagram direct messages in 2016.

They met in person in October of that year and were dating each other exclusively by December. They announced their engagement in October 2017.

Turner, who is from Northampton, played Sansa Stark for eight seasons on HBO’s Game of Thrones and played Jean Grey in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019’s Dark Phoenix.

Arizona-born Jonas came to fame with brothers Nick and Kevin in a band starting in 2005 and subsequent Disney Channel series. They released their sixth studio album in May and are currently on a tour of US stadiums.

While the couple did have a prenuptial agreement, it is uncertain how they will arrange custody of their children.

Regarding custody arrangements, the insider explained that the divorce had just occurred, and they were in the process of working it out in “real-time”.

"As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time," the insider explained.

"Sophie's been working in the UK."

Previously, the family had been based in Florida, with the children spending the last few months with Jonas on tour, accompanied by family, while Turner worked in the UK on the upcoming ITVX drama series Joan, which revolves around the story of Joan Hannington, a mastermind of several jewel heists in the 1980s.