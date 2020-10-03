Joe Mahon: 'I've often wondered if Olly McGilloway hadn't died, how life would have taken a completely different course'

As his new series on Lough Foyle airs, the presenter tells Claire O'Boyle why he never wanted to appear in front of the camera and explains why he literally was unable to fill the boots of the late Olly McGilloway

Television personality Joe Mahon pictured at the Peace bridge in Derry. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

Claire O'Boyle Sat 3 Oct 2020 at 08:00