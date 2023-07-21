Joe McFadden opens up about the end of Holby City and Belfast audiences ahead of The Rocky Horror Show

Stephen Webb as Frank-N-Furter, Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Ben Westhead as Rocky, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia, Joe Allen as Dr Scott and Reece Budin, Fionán O'Carroll, Stefania Du Toit and Jessica Sole as The Phantoms

The last time Scottish actor Joe McFadden was in Belfast it culminated in a haze of glitz and glamour when the ex-Holby City star performed as part of the Strictly tour in 2018. Five years later it will involve eye-catching outfits when he’s back in the city to kick off the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Opera House next month.

It’s the first time McFadden will take to the stage at Belfast’s iconic theatre venue, yet despite that, the Glaswegian — who first made his name in Taggart and Heartbeat — is certain a fun time awaits him and the cast.

“It’s such a brilliant role and it’s such an anarchic and crazy show. It’s so much fun and anytime I’ve seen the show the Narrator has to keep the story going — as well as keeping the audience in line as some of them can get a bit lairy, as they can get in Belfast,” he laughs.

The longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world, The Rocky Horror Show — which has been seen by 30m theatre lovers and counting — tells the story of two squeaky clean college kids — Brad and his fiancée Janet. When the pair, by a twist of fate, have their car break down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank-N-Furter. An eye-opening adventure ensues — and even those who have never watched the original 1975 film — will likely know the show’s biggest hits: Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic thrusting show-stopping Time Warp.

Rocky Horror Show 2022 - Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia

With The Rocky Horror Show having made such a great impact on popular culture, many fans turn up dressed as the characters and dance the night away. And the former Heartbeat actor expects the Belfast will not hold back. “I know they’re a rowdy audience, a bit like the Scots in that way — they’re out to have a good time. Belfast is where we first open and I hope they go easy on me. But I suspect they probably won’t,” he chuckles.

“I think it’s going to go down a storm there. The people of Northern Ireland like to have a good time. It’s a really fun place. It’s such a bonkers play and I think it’s going to go down well.”

No stranger to playing glamorous characters on strange, McFadden in 2019 played the role of Tick, a drag queen in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, a stage production based on the 1994 film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert which tells the story of two drag queens and a trans woman as they travel across the Australian Outback in a bus. Just like Rocky Horror, Priscilla has been credited as helping to bringing LGBTQ+ issues to the attention of mainstream culture. So what attracted the actor to be apart of both productions?

“They’re both about people being different and how wonderful that is,” he replies.

Joe McFadden

“The world would be a really boring place if everybody was the same.

“Doing a show like Priscilla has a real spark about it; just let people be who they are, they’re not doing any harm so leave them to it. Rocky does the same thing: [in the audience] you’ll get men who have never done drag before in heels and stockings, just having a night out with their wives. And I just think there’s something really fun and irreverent about that.

“You get people that have seen Rocky Horror 50 times and then you get people who’ve come for the first time and they’re all having a blast of a night. It’s a great leveller in a way — they’re all united in their love of theatre and a love of music. There’s fantastic songs and there’s a reason why the show’s still going 50 years on. It’s great to be part of this celebration of a brilliant show that’s still relevant… I love it.”

Read more Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jesus Christ Superstar and The Rocky Horror Picture Show

For such a hugely experienced actor at ease on stage or on set, Joe says he found the experience of being on Strictly all rather daunting compared to stepping into his parts for Rocky Horror or Priscilla. “It was the first time I was on camera as myself, and not playing a character on telly, and I was going in front of the camera and talking about myself and how I was doing, and what I was going through,” McFadden explains. “It was such a big thing, and the fact that people liked me enough to pick up the phone and vote for me was staggering.”

Joe and his dancing partner Katya Jones waltzed their way to success to take the coveted glitter ball, with a staggering 13m Strictly fans tuning in to watch the final. Not only was the actor the oldest ever champion at the age of 42 at the time, but he was also the first Scottish winner.

Dancer Katya Jones and actor Joe McFadden arriving at The National Lottery Awards 2017 at The London Studios on September 18, 2017 (Credit: Claire Greenway/Getty Images)

“When me and Kataya won it was furthest thing from our minds. I was just thrilled I had made it that far.”

That was in 2017, the same year that McFadden said farewell to his character Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca who was killed off after being shot by Fredrik Johansson (Billy Postlethwaite). McFadden, however, would briefly reprise playing Raf in a special episode broadcast in July 2020 when he appeared in a vision to Essie, Raf’s widow, who was struggling with her terminal cancer diagnosis. In March 2022, Holby left our screens for the last ever time, and the actor said it was somewhat a bittersweet moment for him.

“It was,” he reflects. “I’m still mates with Dawn Steele [who played Lexi MacDonald] and friends of some of the crew, and it was a sad day when it went. It was so loved by so many people and you never really know the ins and outs of why shows like that finish.

“I hope that the money they’ve saved is going elsewhere but I can’t see more dramas [like Holby] being made, perhaps further down the line. Nothing lasts forever though. It was a little bit like that when Heartbeat finished… people were sad about it because they were fond of it. It’s nice that fans were sad about it, because it shows how much they were sad about it. But everything comes to an end.”

Nikki Sanderson Joe McFadden and Rupert Ward-Lewis in Heartbeat 2008 (Credit: Matt Frost/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Read more NI singer and peace campaigner has a veritable orchestra of strings to her talented bow

Having appeared in Holby with Northern Ireland actress Niamh McGrady, who played Mary-Claire Carter in the hospital procedural series and appeared in The Fall, what does McFadden think of the drama that emerged from Northern Ireland — series like Blue Lights — in recent years?

“[Northern Ireland is making] some wonderful dramas and I’ve played Irish before, when I was in Sex, Chips and Rock ‘n’ Roll [in the role of Dallas McCabe]. Hopefully I’ll get to be in one of them at some point. You guys are making some brilliant dramas,” he insists.

If Sex, Chips and Rock ‘n’ Roll viewers felt McFadden carried off an Irish accent to perfection, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that he didn’t require any dialect coaching to craft it: his late parents, John and Frances were born in Donegal.

“I don’t get to go over as much as I would like, but I do still have aunts and cousins there. When I do get over, it’s very familiar to me… The Irish and Scottish sensibility is very familiar to each other. I’m sure some of them might pop down to see me on stage.”

The Rocky Horror Show runs at the Grand Opera House between August 7 and 15. For tickets please visit: www.goh.co.uk