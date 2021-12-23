Jon Snow says Northern Ireland was ‘an extraordinary place to do journalism’ as he bows out from Channel 4 News

The famed presenter recalls sharing a cab with NI politicians in 1970s

Acclaimed broadcaster and Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow has said that Northern Ireland was “an extraordinary place to do journalism”, boasting that he cut his teeth in the industry here.

He presented the Channel 4 news for the final time yesterday evening after almost 50 years working as a journalist.

Famed for his love of eye-catching socks and silk ties, he has been a staple of the programme for 32 years.

Snow (74) began his career in journalism for Independent Radio News, LBC in 1973.

He told Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra that Northern Ireland was “where he grew up, in the sense of broadcasting.”

Mr Snow was sent over from London in the 1970s and reminisced about one eventful evening in 1976 where he, a number of NI politicians and a bride-to-be travelled from London to Scotland before taking the ferry across the Irish Sea as their flight had been cancelled back.

He was in Heathrow airport waiting for the plane with a crowd of NI politicians – including Rev Ian Paisley, the late republican MP Frank Maguire and the first SDLP leader Gerry Fitt – as well as a bride-to-be who was distressed that she would not make it in time for her wedding day.

“A very helpful agent said, ‘Go to Glasgow, take the train and go to Stranraer then catch the ferry and you’ll get there one way or another, but it’ll be very, very tight’. So, I started herding these people together and we got everybody into the Glasgow flight,” he said.

Once on the flight, Snow then began organising the group to get the train from the airport, which would take them to Stranraer.

“Needless to say, when we got to the station to get the train, we could see the train disappearing, and it seems the driver who was told to hold the train for Ian Paisley had decided that he was not going to do such a thing and left rather on time!” he said.

They then had to get taxis to catch the one ferry leaving from Stranraer that evening.

“I found myself squeezed in between Ian Paisley and Gerry Fitt with Frank Maguire and someone else in the seats opposite us, and here was this incredible gathering of people who, by my estimation were enemies, but not a bit of it in the cab,” he said.

“They were shooting the breeze, telling stories, and as we jostled our way across the lowland and got to Stranraer, they were just pulling up the gangplank.

“So, I got out and started shouting, ‘Wait – we have a bride who’s got to catch this boat please stop, stop!’ and they did, they put the gangplank down, and we all got onto the boat, I was absolutely exhausted having organised every inch of this journey,” he added.

“I was then having a drink, maybe a gin and tonic, and Paisley comes in and shouts, ‘Mr Snow, you are supping the devil’s buttermilk!’”

The celebrated broadcaster, who has been presenting the Channel 4 news for 32 years, said cutting his teeth in Northern Ireland meant you had to be a quick learner.

“You had to learn enormous amounts of information pretty quickly, so that you didn’t offend people by getting their religious orientation wrong,” he said.

“But it was a wonderful way to learn how to be a journalist.

“I loved Northern Ireland and I found it so extraordinary to actually enjoy being in each community and find great strengths in each and great humour, and yet they were at war with each other.

“It was very, very difficult for a common old Brit to come across there and try to get their teeth into it and understand it.”

He concluded that “it’s been an incredible life, and I have enjoyed every single day, including the day I got Paisley, Maguire and Fit over to Northern Ireland.”

“It was a challenge, and we succeeded, and we got them there, and they got on so well, they just shot the breeze, no bullets, it was just fun, I could have been with best friends,” he said.

“There’s this wrenched and divided province, and actually the people at play were delightful people, and seemed to be able to associate with each other, but couldn’t make peace.”