Jude Hill: Belfast star the face of Thom Browne’s new children’s collection

Young Co Down actor (11) to front TV campaign for luxury brand

The 11-year-old star of Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning movie Belfast can now add the title of “model” to his ever-growing CV.

Jude Hill from Gilford in Co Down has just been announced as the face of American designer Thom Browne’s 2022 spring and summer children’s wear collection.

The budding actor stars in the brand’s latest video campaign alongside a young girl and the label’s mascot Hector, a wire-haired dachshund.

Browne also makes an appearance in the ad.

The New York-based luxury fashion house debuted with a women’s wear collection in 2014. The designer previously worked for high-end skiwear brand Moncler.

This is its third childen’s wear collection after launching last spring.

Browne dressed Jude for last week’s Oscars ceremony, in which Belfast won an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

Branagh wrote and directed the film, with much of it based on his own experiences as a child growing up in the city in the 1960s.

Hill won this year’s Critics Choice Award for best young actor, playing Buddy, a working-class nine-year-old at the start of the Troubles.

Model professional: Jude with Thom Browne mascot Hector

He has been hailed as “a natural” by Branagh, with Dame Judi Dench describing him “like an actor who had 25 years [experience]”.

Jude trained from the age of four at Shelley Lowry School for Speech and Drama in Craigavon while a pupil at St John’s Primary.

He earned the part after sending in a tape and having several virtual auditions.

In 2021 he signed with the United Talent Agency in the US, whose clients include Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow and Harrison Ford.

Acting is in the Hill blood. Younger sibling Georgia stars in the short film Torn beside her brother.

Viewers can expect to see more of Georgia in Channel 5’s upcoming Mimi’s World, which starts on May 7.

Their mother Shauneen has given up work to focus solely on her two budding stars, while father Darryl remains an operations manager for now.

The family all made the trip to Los Angeles for awards season, finding time to visit Universal Picture Studios before returning home for Jude’s Confirmation ceremony, which had been rearranged due to his commitments.

Jude can be seen starring as Sam Blakiston in Magpie Murders, a BritBox and PBS Masterpiece adaptation of the 2016 novel by Anthony Horowitz.

And he’ll take on the role of Luke in upcoming horror flick Mandrake, Lynne Davison’s directorial debut.

In a recent interview on US TV, Jude spoke about his fame and his reaction to seeing his face on a huge Hollywood billboard,

He said: “It’s kind of crazy. I mean, my face, and a bunch of people seeing it every single day.

“It’s pretty, pretty crazy. It’s very cool.”