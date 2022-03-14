Jude Hill lands Best Young Actor award for Belfast

Northern Ireland’s Jude Hill has won Best Young Actor at the Critic Choice Awards for his role in Belfast.

With awards season for the TV and movie industry well underway, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is continuing the momentum ahead of the Oscars in under a fortnight’s time.

And while Sir Kenneth was in London’s Royal Albert Hall picking up a Bafta for Outstanding British Film, the youngest star of the movie was in LA stealing the show at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Jude (11) accepted the Best Young Actor award, one of three honours for Belfast at the glitzy ceremony in the Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Sir Kenneth’s ode to his home city led the way with eleven nominations at the ceremony along with Stephen Spielberg’s musical re-working of West Side Story.

Jude Hill as Buddy in the film Belfast

It landed awards for Best Ensemble Cast and Best Original Screenplay, boosting hopes of further success when the movie world gathers on March 27 for the 94th Academy Awards

But it was Gilford-born Jude who stole the hearts of Tinseltown, telling LA that his little brother and sister, Jonah and Georgia, are now trying to follow him into the world of acting.

Jude appeared stunned on stage as he collected the award, telling audiences: “I’m gonna be completely honest, I have nothing prepared.”

He thanked his cast-mates, his mother and father, and singled out director Kenneth, adding: “I love you so much, thank you for choosing me.”

But he also had a word for his younger brother and sister.

“Thanks to my mum and dad for always being there and letting me go down this path in the first place,” said Jude. “And thanks to my little sister and my little brother Jonah. They’ve actually both been getting into acting swell. Copycats!”

Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Ciaran Hinds in the film Belfast

The 11-year-old has won praise from critics across the world, as well as scooping the Best Newcomer Award at the fifth Annual HCA Film Awards, for the role of Buddy in the black-and-white film, which documents life growing up in a working-class family during the Troubles in the late 1960s.

And mingling with his co-stars on the red carpet this week — including Sir Kenneth — the youngster has had the chance to meet his heroes, telling reporters he was lost for words after chatting to Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield.

His stratospheric rise to fame, after beating 300 hopefuls to play the part of Buddy in Belfast, has seen him win wide praise for his own stellar performance — and several awards, although he missed out on a predicted Oscar nomination.

Hill has now been signed by Hollywood acting agencies UTA and Berwick & Kovacik, but his parents maintain that he’s just ‘a normal boy’, who they’re keen to protect from the glaring spotlight of Hollywood.

Mum Shauneen said she was ‘so, so proud’ of Jude’s success.

“What a night! We’re all still in shock but he deserves all the accolades,” she posted on social media following his big win.

“He’s such a grounded wee man and takes it all in his stride.”

The Critics’ Choice award celebrates the best in TV and movies each year. Usually held in January, at the start of the awards season, it was delayed for two months due to the Covid pandemic, but for Belfast it was worth the wait.

Meanwhile in London, Belfast picked up one Bafta for Outstanding British Film, though missed out on several other accolades, having received six nominations across the categories.

Among those missing out were stars Ciaran Hinds and Caitriona Balfe, and the movie was pipped to the best Original Screenplay award by Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy drama Licorice Pizza, it’s main rival for Oscar glory in that category.

Sir Kenneth was still delighted to be taking home one of the top awards though and thanked British cinema audiences for their support.

“Thank you to British cinema audiences for watching the film at UK and Irish cinemas,” he said.

“All hail the streaming revolution, but all hail the big screen too — it’s alive! And long may they live together.

“This is a black and white film about the Troubles, it was not an easy pitch,” he added.

Belfast will be pitching up again in LA in two weeks time, with the hope of bringing at least one Oscar statue back across the Atlantic having received seven nominations.

Western movie The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the Oscar chase with 12 nominations, with sci-fi epic Dune getting the nod in ten categories, mainly technical and special effects,

Musical West Side Story joins Belfast with seven nominations as the four movies to watch come Oscars night.