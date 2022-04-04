June Brown was the ‘matriarch’ of Eastenders and will be sorely missed, says NI actor who appeared in soap

Actress June Brown, who played Dot Cotton in EastEnders, has died at the age of 95

A Northern Irish actor who appeared in more than 30 episodes of EastEnders has paid tribute to June Brown, describing her as a “lovely, warm lady” and “a real company player”.

Glen Wallace, who played DS Cameron Bryant in the BBC One soap, was speaking after news broke of the death of the 95-year-old acting legend.

Brown, who portrayed the God-fearing, chain-smoking Dot Cotton for more than three decades, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.

Brown first appeared in the series as Dot Cotton in 1985, the year EastEnders began, and the character quickly became a fan favourite. She remained until 1993, leaving for four years before returning in 1997 to play the same character until 2020.

Wallace, who also starred in Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and Marcella, never got the chance to do any scenes with Brown, whom he described as “the matriarch of Albert Square”.

But the Co Antrim man recalled their first meeting in the green room and how Brown had a way of making people feel at ease when they were nervous in her presence.

“I never did any scenes with June, but I did see her in the green room [pre-Covid days] a couple of times and sat and had a chat with her,” said Wallace.

“She was a lovely, warm lady. A real company player. I guess that was her training and background in the theatre.

“Because she is and was such a legend of telly and the matriarch of Albert Square, on first meeting her you could feel overwhelmed, but she had such a talent for making you feel welcome and at ease.”

Wallace said that Brown’s years of experience on EastEnders, appearing in nearly 3,000 episodes, made her soap royalty and that he was “lucky” to have met and “tenuously worked” with someone of her talent and status.

“June will be sadly missed by such a large part of the soap family,” he said.

Brown announced her decision to leave EastEnders in a podcast interview in 2020, saying that this time she was leaving the series “for good”.

In the last episode in which she featured, Dot left a voicemail message for another character, Sonia Fowler, saying she had moved to Ireland.

The character of Dot Cotton (later Branning) was at the centre of many controversial storylines throughout Brown’s EastEnders career, including cancer, illegal immigration and homophobia.

One of her most famous storylines saw Dot help best friend Ethel (Gretchen Franklin) to end her life in 2000.

Other plots involved her relationship with wayward son and notorious criminal Nick Cotton (John Altman) and her marriage to Jim Branning (John Bardon) in later life.

Brown won several awards for her portrayal of Dot, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2005 British Soap Awards and a Bafta nomination for her standalone episode. Brown, who was 83 years old at the time, became the first female soap star to be nominated for a Bafta Best Actress award since Jean Alexander, who was recognised for her portrayal of Coronation Street's Hilda Ogden, 20 years previously.