Keeping up with the ‘Belfastians’: Wife of Dungeons & Dragons director reviews Northern Ireland hospitality

The Titanic Belfast visitor centre was highlighted as one of Belfast's top attractions (PA)

The wife of a Hollywood movie director has said she was left in tears when she realised she was moving to Belfast instead of London for the filming of a new blockbuster.

Novelist Adena Halpern spent several months in Northern Ireland with her son and dog while her husband, Jonathan Goldstein, shot the fantasy epic Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Used to the scorching weather of Los Angeles, she traded the Hollywood hills for rented accommodation and “polar bear swimming” in the cold waters off Holywood, Co Down.

Writing about her experience for the Hollywood Reporter, she chronicled her time living among the “Belfastians”.

“When my husband told me we’d be moving to Belfast for seven months I started to cry,” she wrote.

"I had been promised London. I knew nothing about Belfast and sobbed, ‘Do they even have dog groomers there?’

"Turns out, with its wooded trails, hidden creeks and sea front views, Belfast is a best-kept secret. And now that I’m back in Los Angeles, I miss it a lot.”

She said the location was chosen for filming because of a generous UK tax rebate of 25%, plus an incentive for filming in Northern Ireland.

The decline of Belfast as a ship-building town, she added, meant there were now huge spaces for the 106,000 square foot sound stage at Titanic Studios.

After discovering a forest trail in Holywood, she described it as like “something out of a Jane Austen novel where Elinor Dashwood and Mr Ferrars would sneak off to hold hands”.

Learning about the history of the Troubles, she praised driver and “life-long Belfastian” Francie McGuigan who took her family to see murals of Bobby Sands and others across the city.

She said Mr McGuigan, who was blown off his feet by a bomb as a boy, and many others who grew up during the conflict carry the memories of the Troubles with them.

“Most of us understand the value of peace as an abstract concept. But for Belfastians, it’s part of their DNA. A piece of their lived experience. Maybe this is why the people struck me as happier. That’s not to say it’s Brigadoon, but as Francie used to say to us with a wink, ‘Every day on this side of the turf is a good day, but today is an especially good one’”.

She added: “So should you find your production heading to Northern Ireland, don’t cry. Yes, it will be a dramatic change from life in LA or New York, but you may come out the other side missing the place and its many charms.”

One destination she singled out for praise was shopping centre Forestside, combining two of her favourite supermarkets for the “best of both worlds”, she said. “Located on either side of the mall is a Marks and Spencer and a Sainsbury. You can take your shopping cart through the mall to get everything you need in both markets without having to endure the rain or cold outside. There’s also an H&M there and other fun cheapy stores for a quick pick me up.”

As well as highlighting many local restaurants, she praised the Giant’s Causeway as “one of the most beautiful hikes you’ll ever take” and called the Titanic Museum as "one of the best museum experiences I’ve ever had,” adding that the powerful story-telling on display reduced her to tears.

And yes, she even managed to find a mobile grooming truck, Mucky Mutts, to make sure her dog Rockstar was suitably coiffured.

“Rockstar adored Adam the owner. Adam loves your pets as much as you do and takes great care of them. Tell him I sent you,” she said.