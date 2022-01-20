Ken Branagh wells up with pride at bringing Belfast to the big screen

(left to right) Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan with Jude Hill in front as they attend the Irish premiere of film Belfast at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast, to mark the opening night of the Belfast Film Festival. Picture date: Thursday November 4, 2021.

There were happy tears for Northern Ireland born director and film star Sir Kenneth Branagh as he reflected on his pride of bringing ‘Belfast’ to the big screen.

In an interview with BBC Good Morning Ulster, Sir Kenneth spoke of his passion for sharing his unique take on growing up in a city on the brink of a civil war as well as his enduring fondness for an Ulster Fry.

The emotions flowed towards the end of the interview when presenter Sarah Brett asked him if he was proud of making the semi-autobiographical feature.

HIs voice breaking with emotion, he replied: “Yes….there you go, you’ve got me there. Yes, definitely.

"As my mother would say (it gets you) very full up. I think the experience has made everybody involved with it very sort of full up.

"So that’s just part of the nature of it and you just have to accept that and that’s sort of part of the beauty of it.”

Asked earlier if he felt extra pressure to get his depiction of Belfast in 1969 right, he said: “I certainly feel the pressure to make it real, for it to be authentic.

"One of the things I’m very aware of is that there are thousands of quite amazing writers from the island of Ireland.

"There are many amazing stories about the north of Ireland in this period and all periods. As far as I’m concerned they’re all utterly necessary and this is just one story in the mosaic of ways in which you explain the experiences of people through this time.

"The goal as you make this modest contribution, and it is modest, is that you try and make it authentic.”

On the topic of a traditional Ulster Fry, the director said he knew one version that involves “more lard than exists in the whole of Europe”.

"I felt like I used to drink an Ulster Fry. For us it was the big treat on a Saturday teatime, my goodness me the wonders of that.

"I still love an Ulster Fry it just has to happen once a year is all.”