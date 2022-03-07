Ken Branagh’s alternate ending to Belfast movie saw him return as older version of Buddy

Director Kenneth Branagh (left) and actor Jude Hill (right) on the set of Belfast.

Kenneth Branagh has revealed that he wrote an alternate ending to his Oscar-nominated film Belfast, in which he appeared in it himself.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the writer and director of the semi-autobiographical movie said he originally planned to feature in Belfast as an older version of Buddy but cut himself out of the role.

“There was one version of the film where an older version of Buddy returns to Belfast, and I’ll give you three guesses who that actor was,” Branagh said, referring to himself.

“But in the end, the sequence just didn’t feel right.”

Jude Hill who plays Buddy in the film Belfast

Branagh, who is nominated for best picture, best director and best original screenplay among the tally of seven Oscar nods, stayed behind the camera for the film about his own childhood growing up in north Belfast at the start of The Troubles.

The mainly black and white film begins in technicolour, with images of modern-day Belfast, before transporting the audience back to 1969. It ends with Branagh’s family leaving behind their old life in Belfast to relocate to England for a new beginning.

Branagh has appeared in many of the films he has directed over the years, including Dead Again, Peter’s Friends, Much Ado About Nothing and the more recent big screen adaptations of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express and last month’s Death on the Nile.

He has described the film Belfast as his ‘most personal to date’ and it has garnered some of the most positive reviews of his career.

Jude Hill and Judi Dench on the set of Belfast

Next weekend it vies for six Baftas, including best film, outstanding British film, original screenplay and editing, while later in the month, is expected to earn him his first Oscar win.

The film, written during lockdown, is a bittersweet coming-of-age story based on Branagh’s own childhood and the loss of innocence as The Troubles erupted. It stars Gilford newcomer Jude Hill as Buddy (the young Branagh), Jamie Dornan (Pa), Caitriona Balfe (Ma), Ciarán Hinds (Pop), Judi Dench (Granny) and Lewis McAskie (Will).

Branagh appeared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the weekend to receive the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award, an honour he shared with this year’s four other Oscar-nominated directors, Jane Campion, Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg, and Ryausuke Hamaguchi.

Meanwhile, a third outing for Branagh’s Belgian detective Hercule Poirot seems increasingly likely. Twentieth Century Studios president Steve Asbell has confirmed that a follow-up to Death on the Nile is now in development.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Asbell revealed that a script for a third Poirot film starring Branagh has been written and teased and that it will be an adaptation of one of Christie’s lesser-known novels and set in post-war Venice.

When asked if Branagh would direct again Asbell said: "Yes. Ken is Poirot, but Ken is also the series.”