Kenneth Branagh hails his home city as Belfast gets Oscar nods and he makes film history

Sir Kenneth Branagh has issued a heartfelt thanks to the people of Belfast for providing the “inspiration, values and spirit of community” for his seven-times Oscar-nominated film.

The record-breaking movie-maker said he was in a “beautiful state of shock” after his semi-autobiographical Belfast picked up seven Academy Awards nods on Tuesday, including best picture and best director.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph from Los Angeles, an emotional and elated Branagh said he would be eternally grateful to the city for giving him dreams that he was able to fulfil.

And he praised his “incredible” cast, including Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, both nominated in supporting actors’ roles, and those who missed out, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, saying their contribution was key to the success of the film and that their time would come.

Belfast, which is set in north Belfast in 1969, is based on the story of Branagh’s childhood at the start of the Troubles.

It is told through the eyes of nine-year-old Buddy, played by Gilford newcomer Hill, whose parents are faced with a dilemma about their future.

As well as picking up nominations for best picture and director and nods for Hinds and Dench, it is also in the running for best original screenplay, best sound and best original song for Van Morrison’s Down to Joy.

The tally now means that Branagh makes Oscar history by being the first person to receive seven nominations in seven different categories throughout his career.

The 61-year-old has already won Oscar nods for director, actor, supporting actor, adapted screenplay and live action short.

Best picture and best original screenplay bring that haul up to seven — the most anyone in Oscar history has ever picked up, beating George Clooney and Walt Disney, who both held the previous record for six across six different categories.

“I am dazed and delighted and in a beautiful state of shock,” Branagh said, following the nominations announcement.

“This is such a fantastic day in the life of our film and for the whole Belfast family. This is beyond anything we could have wished or hoped for. We had our fingers crossed and thought maybe, just maybe, there was a chance to find a way to a best picture nomination.

“There’s such competition for films this year, with the Campions and Spielbergs and Paul Thomas Andersons and the range of acting talent has been through the roof, so I’m completely overwhelmed by this.

“I know there are more important things in the world than films and prizes but every now and again, a little shot in the arm like this does wonders for our mood and I hope it does too for the people back home in Belfast.”

Branagh said there were two significant moments in the Belfast journey that stood out for him — the film’s Irish premiere at the Waterfront Hall in early November last year and its success at the box office in the UK and Ireland.

On Tuesday, the Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast (QFT) revealed that Branagh’s cinematic ode to his native city was its biggest box office smash in its 53-year history.

“I will never forget that night at the Waterfront Hall and will be forever grateful to how the city got behind us,” he said.

“And we’ve had such incredible support at the box office. I’ve had people say to me that they hadn’t been to the cinema in two years, but had gone to see Belfast, bringing their mums and their grannies in a cross-generational thing.”

Thanking the audiences here for “leading the charge” at the cinemas, Branagh continued: “I am so grateful to the people of Belfast for the inspiration, values and spirit of community, which, at its best, epitomises what is possible when people find joy in difficult situations and find ways to communicate in difficult situations.

“Through that we can get to the great potential we’ve always had and continue to have. And I’d like to thank the people of Belfast for giving me the dreams that I’ve been able to fulfil.”

Branagh said he was “absolutely made up” for fellow north Belfast man Ciarán Hinds, who scored his first Oscar nod as Buddy’s lovable Pop. Hinds starred in Terry and Oorlagh George’s The Shore, which won a best short Oscar 10 years ago, but this marks the first acting nod for the Antrim Road man.

“I am beyond thrilled for Ciarán,” said Branagh. “He is a class act, representing this part of the world. He’s been excellent the whole way through his career and deserves this.

“And can I just say that we would not have had these nominations without Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill; without their incredible work on this film.

“As far as I’m concerned, these nominations belong just as much to them, to Lewis McAskie and to the amazing cast back home. We were a team.

“It would’ve been lovely to have them recognised too, but their day will come; I’d bet my house on that. They all contributed to the success of the film.”

Branagh also spoke of his parents and grand-parents and how proud they would have been to see the movie’s success.

“It’s a long way from the streets of north Belfast to the Hollywood Boulevard, where the Oscars ceremony is held,” he said.

“If I’d said this was possible to my family back then, my mum and dad would’ve laughed and my granny would’ve been tickled.

But she knew how much I loved movies and how much those stories moved me. “Both my parents believed anything was possible with enough imagination and the people of Belfast have certainly always had plenty of imagination.”

Speaking about his own personal record-breaking feat, Branagh said: “It’s mindboggling, to be honest.

“It really has been one hell of a day.”

Ciarán Hinds, meanwhile, said he was “astounded” to pick up his first Oscar nomination following a career that has spanned nearly five decades.

“Having worked in this industry for nearly 50 years, I thought there wasn’t much that could surprise me still,” he said.

“Today, I can honestly say, I am astounded, thrilled and deeply grateful.”