Kenneth Branagh hoping to ‘understand’ childhood trauma of witnessing riots in new film Belfast

Sir Kenneth Branagh has said that he is aiming to help understand the trauma of living as a child through the Troubles in his upcoming Oscar-tipped semi-autobiographical film ‘Belfast’.

The black-and-white period film follows a working-class family and their young son growing up in the city as the Troubles begin to break out.

The cinematic tribute to his native city and has been labelled as a “masterpiece” by critics and is due to be released in February.

One of the scenes shown in the trailer, which has been viewed almost 4 million times on YouTube, shows a mob walking up a Belfast street where Jamie Dornan’s character ‘Pa’ is threatened before a riot breaks out.

In an interview with the New York Times Magazine recently Mr Branagh, who has written and directed the film, said that “that rupture was the most significant event in my personal life. There was a sense that before that mob came up the street, I knew who I was and that I was at peace.”

Jude Hill (left) as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

“From that point onward, a whole series of identities and masks was constructed,” he continued.

“What I wanted to do was peel some of those away [in the film]. To do some self-remembering without indulgence, simply trying to open what had been covered up. Because there’s so much of who I am that was formed in that period up to 8 years old and before that riot occurred.

“But from that moment there was a guardedness, there was an inability to roll with things in the way that one had done before.”

Mr Branagh said in the interview that he hesitates using the word “trauma” as “this little story exists in a place among groups of people who had many, many more traumatic experiences.”

He added that this was never spoken about with his family.

“Partly because a cardinal sin for my parents was to be suggesting that anything you’d been through was worthy of categorizing in such a way,” he said. “There’s no question that being shaken by the events of that time from my very particular 8-year-old perspective was, yes, I suppose you’d have to call that traumatic.

Jamie Dornan in Belfast with Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill

“But another cardinal sin was to indulge in your suffering. And yet over the years I’ve thought one doesn’t have to be doing that to go back and try and understand that this was a difficult time, which plenty of other people might recognize as such,” he added.

“Not to elicit pity but to share with them recognition that might be insightful in some way.”

Mr Branagh said that the “tribalism” of Belfast -which he portrays in the film- was shown as a “way of trying to understand the world” as a child growing up at that time.

“This way of trying to understand the world, which I encountered back there in that particular area of tribalism in Belfast — you’re with us or you’re against us — it seems to me allows for little of the humanity that appears in the gaps between those harshly drawn lines,” he said.

“In those gaps all sorts of human behaviour occurs. Sometimes irresponsible behaviour and sometimes heroic behaviour.

The Academy award-winning director said that his father always taught him to “understand the differences” of others which helped to shape his view of religion.

“Although there was this fascination with what the Catholic religion did — this business of confessions seemed handy — my father was always clear with me that if people are honest, decent and true, then it didn’t matter where they came from or what they were and what they did,” he said.

“As rosy-tinted as that seems, that’s how I feel. What’s evolved is the necessity of understanding more than silly thoughts about confession, actually trying to understand the differences and what can be celebrated, understood, disagreed with respectfully.”

“But the process is difficult,” he added.

“That desire to understand what appears to be, in crude language, “the other side” — it’s very easy to get lazy about.

“But I do believe that voices can and should be heard. More than heard, understood, and that’s the difficult thing, because you’ve got to work at understanding.”

He explained that, growing up, he would have been labelled as “nominally Protestant” in the sense that was the church they went to, but insists that his father was essentially “independent”.

“He encouraged independent thinking. I think anybody’s view of politics in the north of Ireland has to have changed over the years, particularly since the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Branagh said.

Just last week, the Belfast native received the Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival as he was promoting his new film.

He previously said it was the silence of lockdown last year that spurred him to write a story.

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival last month, he said: “I think lockdown triggered differences in lots of people. It certainly made us very introspective.”