Kenneth Branagh shares how he ‘lost innocence’ during Belfast violence of 1969 in new film

Sir Kenneth Branagh has shared how his “innocence was lost” during Northern Ireland’s summer of 1969 in a new film about his childhood in Belfast.

The 60-year-old wrote and directed the film Belfast which follows nine-year-old Buddy, played by Jude Hill and based on Sir Kenneth himself, and his parents, played by Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe, as they try to decide whether to leave Northern Ireland for a new life. The film also features Dame Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds as Buddy’s grandparents.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Sir Kenneth said it took a pandemic to make him realise it was time to tell his story.

“I found that this lockdown really triggered something for me that reminded me of a fragility in our lives. I felt obliged and compelled to finally revisit this moment,” he said.

Sir Kenneth, who grew up in Tiger’s Bay in north Belfast, said he was “dragged into adulthood” at the age of eight when events took place that are often cited as the beginning of the Troubles.

The film opens with a scene which sees Buddy confronted by an angry mob set on attacking the homes of Protestants. They set a car on fire, which explodes.

He recalled: “I remember I thought I was hearing a swarm of bees, I didn’t understand why it should be so loud. And then it was just this mob. Overnight, that security has gone.”

He realised “in a way, innocence was lost, things would never be the same again. It’s something I’ve been trying to understand, as I grow older, that it was a moment when the world tried to insist that you put away childish things, and demanded that you are dragged into this perilous adulthood".

Sir Kenneth, who has previously directed Shakespeare adaptations and big-budget productions Thor and Cinderella, said he started writing the script in March 2020 and first showed it to his brother and sister. They had an emotional reaction and “were very supportive”.

He added: “My sister said to me, ‘Wow, for a very, very private, quiet man, you really put it out there, haven’t you’? So I guess I did. Sometimes it has to happen that way. Sometimes I think things have to come out.”

Buddy’s father goes to work in England and wants the family to consider moving there for a fresh start. Sir Kenneth’s family moved to Reading after that summer. “The last time I really remembered, and thought that I knew who I was, was when I was back in Belfast,” he said. “There was such a settled sense of identity, a sense of place, and a knowledge of your relationship to the world.”

Sir Kenneth said Jamie Dornan “greeted the script like it was an old friend”. He added: “You could feel the excitement in his voice, that he felt he knew this person.”

Dame Judi had a connection with Ireland through her parents. “It’s this kind of eternal song of the Irish, the immigrant’s song, that has them moving away for various reasons. It just goes very deep in the DNA of the culture,” he said.

Ciaran Hinds grew up down the street from the director’s childhood home.

“He kind of recognised his own father in this character,” said the director. “That allowed each of them to make it quite personal.”

His onscreen doppelganger is named Buddy because he is “a friend to the audience”. Sir Kenneth was looking for someone who had energy but was also a thinker and had a “slightly older head on his shoulders”.

“He had to be very naturally himself, and then, paradoxically, also be very attentive about how to be specific with certain moments in the film,” he added.

Jude Hill (10) is from Gilford in Co Down and Belfast is his first major production.

Sir Kenneth said of Jude, whom Dame Judi asked for tips on her accent: “He was very much a rough diamond across the audition process. But I’ve rarely seen someone pick up what is required so swiftly, and with such alacrity.”

The film with Focus Features is in black and white but colour is featured several times, including when Buddy and his family go to a theatre. “The cinema, for me, was one place where the screen engulfed you so totally that you could, for those moments, forget. You could feel safe, away from the mayhem,” he said.

“It felt like the movies, and that experience of big-screen movies, they gave me a new home — in fact, the home that I’ve been living in for a large part of my adult life. When I started to write this movie, it felt like it’s about time to go back to my real home.”

Belfast premieres on September 12 at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be in select theatres on November 12.