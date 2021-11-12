Kenneth Branagh tells budding movie-makers: ‘Be the star of your own stories’

Director Kenneth Branagh officially opened Northern Ireland’s Into Film Festival at a special screening of his new movie Belfast by encouraging young people to tell their own stories.

“Everyone has a unique, special story that’s just theirs. It’s important to me that those stories get told because everyone is different and that’s what makes things interesting,” he said to 200 young people and their teachers at the screening of the film, which is based on his childhood.

The Into Film Festival runs until the end of the month at schools across Northern Ireland and includes free screenings and resources.

Branagh, the Northern Ireland ambassador for Into Film, was joined by actors Jude Hill, who plays a young Branagh in Belfast, and his co-star Lewis McAskie at the first festival event of the year held at Movie House Cityside in Belfast.

They spoke to young people from Hazelwood Integrated College, Belfast High School, Ashfield Girls School and South West Regional College.

Into Film, an education charity, is encouraging young people to heed Branagh’s advice and tell their stories using a new resource called Story Builder, a writing tool developed by the team in Northern Ireland.

Story Builder captures pupils’ imaginations and allows them space to create and build their stories as if developing a film.

This is a free resource which allows pupils to work alone or collaboratively to develop characters, build a story arc, decide on settings and design movie posters.

“Ken neth Branagh used his own experiences as a young boy to write Belfast. We want to encourage young people across Northern Ireland to be our next great story-teller,” explained Into Film project delivery officer Naomh Cullen.

“Story Builder gives them a place to start.”