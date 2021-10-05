Kenneth Branagh to bring his Belfast film home next month for a star-studded Irish premiere

Director’s cinematic love letter to his home will open the 21st Belfast Film Festival on November 4, attended by many of the cast

Talent: Jude Hill (left) stars as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) stars as Pa in director Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. Credit: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Kenneth Branagh’s highly anticipated cinematic tribute to his native city is to headline the 21st Belfast Film Festival next month, it has been announced.

The award-winning movie Belfast will have its Irish premiere at the ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, on November 4 – the opening night of the festival.

The special event will be introduced by Branagh himself and attended by some of the film’s A-list cast in what will be a glittering homecoming for the film. Tickets for Belfast will go on sale on Friday, October 8 at 10am.

The theme of this year’s festival is Bringing It All Back Home and in addition to Belfast, the line-up of movies includes east Belfast filmmaker Stacey Gregg’s psychological thriller starring Andrea Riseborough, Here Before and a special screening of the gripping occult tale Mandrake, directed by Lisburn-born Lynne Davison.

Belfast, written and directed by Branagh, has already picked up several awards including The People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the social and political tumult of the late 1960s. Starring Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and 10-year-old newcomer Jude Hill, Belfast is already creating a huge buzz.

The film was originally due to have its UK and Ireland release date on November 12, but this has been pushed back now until February 25, 2022.

Speaking about the Irish premiere of Belfast, his ‘most personal’ movie, Branagh said it was a ‘great honour’ to be part of the festival.

And he praised Belfast’s young stars, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie, who also appear in two of the festivals other feature films, Mandrake and Here Before, respectively.

He said: “I am fortunate to have attended film festivals throughout the world for this most personal of films, but it was always my hope that we might be invited to bring Belfast home.

“To be included as a part of the Belfast Film Festival is a great honour for us. This year's festival is packed with local talent in all areas of the industry from acting and directing to producing and shows the phenomenal strength of the film industry here.

Director Kenneth Branagh (left) and actor Jude Hill on the set of Belfast. Credit: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

“It is great to see our young actors, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie, appearing in not one but two feature films in the festival and demonstrates the depth of new acting talent.”

Branagh also said he ‘couldn’t be more delighted’ for Bríd Brennan, who will receive the Belfast Film Festival Realta Award for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema during an ‘in conversation’ event covering her celebrated career. Brennan acted in the much-acclaimed Billy trilogy of plays for the BBC Play for Today with Branagh, in what was his breakthrough role.

Also receiving its premiere at the festival is Alison Millar’s documentary on the life of murdered journalist Lyra McKee. Looking at the career and life of the young writer, as well as exploring the tragic incident that resulted in her death in 2019, Lyra was made with the involvement of her family, friends and partner.

Belfast based company Doubleband, better known for documentaries, will debut their first Irish language feature drama Doineann (Storm) directed by Damian McCann, written by Aislinn Clarke and starring Bríd Brennan.

To mark the 100-year point since the partition of Ireland and the establishment of the Northern Irish state, the festival will host a special hybrid live music/film archive event. Avoiding any thorny constitutional material, this event will bypass clichéd representations of the North by collating hundreds of clips of happier times during the past century. The event, 100 Years of Happiness, will take place at the Common Market and feature a live performance from The Organanuts.

Belfast Film Festival chair and internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mark Cousins will screen one of his latest documentaries, The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, which takes an in-depth look at the illustrious career of Oscar-winning producer Jeremy Thomas, through a road trip the men take from London to Cannes.

Commenting on the launch of the festival programme, director Michele Devlin said:

“Belfast Film Festival is certainly ‘bringing it all back home’ this year with a much-needed sprinkle of stardust, as we welcome home some of our most internationally successful filmmaking talents.

“The calibre of films being screened is inspiring, showing that cinema is well and truly back, and in particular, celebrating Irish film as it continues to thrive on the international circuit.

“We are thrilled to host the Irish première of Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’, a real full circle moment as the writer and director returns to a city much changed to that depicted in the film”.

Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen said: “We are brimming with pride that this year’s festival includes films from local directors Stacey Gregg, Mark Cousins, Damian McCann, Lynne Davison and Alison Millar and that their films are so diverse and wide ranging in their themes and storytelling.

“That the local directors are being led by Kenneth Branagh, who brings his film Belfast back home to open the Belfast Film Festival at the ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, makes this a truly remarkable festival programme timed perfectly to bring confidence and enthusiasm back to the cinema-going public.”

Film screenings and events will take place both online and in cinemas and venues across Belfast including Odeon Cinema, Queen’s Film Theatre, The Strand Cinema and Common Market.