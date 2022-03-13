Kenneth Branagh’s Bafta joy as brilliant Belfast scoops Outstanding British Film at the star-studded gala

Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed Belfast has been hailed Outstanding British Film at the 2022 Bafta Awards in London.

The black-and-white, semi-autobiographical film staved off competition from After Love, Ali & Ava, No Time to Die and House of Gucci, among others, to win the best British movie gong at the in-person ceremony on Sunday night.

It was the only triumph on the night from six nominations for the coming-of-age film — but one of the most prestigious awards.

A delighted Branagh, who wrote and directed Belfast during lockdown, thanked audiences across the UK and Ireland for their continued support.

He said a black-and-white film about The Troubles hadn’t been an easy pitch to make to potential funders. But he had words of encouragement for other movie-makers with similarly difficult or unlikely stories to sell.

Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan in Belfast. Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

“Please remember that if you build it, they will come,” he said.

“Build it with passion, build it with truth.

“Believe in the originality and uniqueness of your story and your voice and believe in the imagination of the public to embrace every and any kind of story well told.

“We are so proud to be included in this year’s films.

“They are all outstanding. Thank you for being so kind to ours. We deeply appreciate it.”

Branagh had been hotly tipped to win the Best Original Screenplay award, but it went to Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza instead, while Jane Campion’s Western, The Power of the Dog, won Best Picture.

Belfast stars Caitríona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds also missed out in the Best Supporting categories.

Caitríona Balfe. Credit: Ian WestPA

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose bagged the Best Supporting Actress award while Troy Kotsur from CODA walked away with Best Supporting Actor.

The Best Editing award, Belfast’s sixth nomination, went to Tom Cross and Elliot Graham for the recent James Bond blockbuster No Time to Die.

Branagh’s Belfast — his most personal film to date — tells the story of his childhood growing up in the north of the city at the end of the 1960s, just as The Troubles were breaking out.

It follows nine-year-old schoolboy Buddy, played by Gilford’s Jude Hill, as his family attempts to navigate life in an increasingly divided city before making a huge decision about their future.

Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds in the film Belfast. Credit: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

The film, QFT cinema’s most successful box office hit in over 50 years, has already won a huge haul of awards including People’s Choice at Toronto Film Festival, Best Screenplay for Branagh at the Golden Globes, Best Newcomer for Hill and Best Cast Ensemble at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. Branagh was honoured separately for Excellence in Artistry at the same event.

The BAFTA Outstanding British Film award, which followed several wins at the IFTAs on Saturday night, comes just a fortnight before the jewel in the crown of the industry awards season, the Oscars.

Belfast is in the running for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.