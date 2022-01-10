Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ scoops best screenplay at Golden Globes

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film ‘Belfast’, which focused on The Troubles in 1969, has scooped the Best Screenplay gong at the Golden Globes.

Belfast’s acting nominees, Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hands and Ruth Negga, however, left empty-handed at the awards, which took place in Beverly Hills.

Dornan, who starred as ‘Pa’ in the film lost out to Smit-McPhee for the best supporting actor award.

Van Morrison, a Best Song nominee for ‘Down to Joy’ from Belfast, lost out to Billie Eilish's ‘No Time to Die’ from the Bond movie of the same name.

‘Belfast’, which is set to hit cinemas on January 21, was nominated for seven awards in total but lost out at ‘Best Picture’ to the dark western ‘The Power of the Dog’, who triumphed with three wins at the ceremony.

Against a backdrop of controversy about the diversity of Golden Globes organiser the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and surging Covid-19 cases, this year's awards took place behind closed doors, with no stars present in Beverly Hills and no television broadcast.