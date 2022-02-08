Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ scores two nominations for upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ movie has been nominated in two categories for this year’s 28th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The critically acclaimed film is up for Best Cast In A Motion Picture and Dublin-born Catriona Balfe, who pays Ma, has been nominated for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

In the best cast category, ‘Belfast’ will be up against global Hollywood successes such as ‘House of Gucci’ which stars Lady GaGa, while Catriona Balfe will be competing alongside Cate Blanchett, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, and fellow Irishwoman Ruth Negga in her category.

The Focus Features film ‘Belfast’, which is set in the north side of the city – Branagh’s native homeplace - during 1969/1970, is a humorous, tender and personal story of one little boy’s childhood during the tumultuous early years of the Troubles.

It has already scooped the Best Screenplay gong at the Golden Globes this month, and is set to hit national cinemas on January 21.

Speaking about the inspiration for Belfast, Branagh previously said: “Belfast is a city of stories and in the late 1960s it went through an incredibly tumultuous period of its history, very dramatic, sometimes violent, that my family and I were caught up in.

“It’s taken me 50 years to find the right way to write about it, to find the tone I wanted. It can take a very long time to understand just how simple things can be and finding that perspective, years on, provides a great focus.

“The story of my childhood, which inspired the film, has become a story of the point in everyone’s life when the child crosses over into adulthood, where innocence is lost. That point of crossover, in Belfast in 1969, was accelerated by the tumult happening around us all.”

The SAG Awards will be officially announced on Sunday, February 27. They are accolades given by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The award was founded in 1952 to recognise outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.