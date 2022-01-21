Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’: ‘The people of Belfast are honest and expect honesty in return’, says director

Kenneth Branagh has said that the people of Belfast are “honest and expect honesty in return.”

This, he said, is what he hopes to have given them through his film.

The young stars of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast film led the way down the red carpet on Thursday night.

The acclaimed writer and director of the semi-autobiographical film – his most personal to date – is joined by its cast including Jamie Dornan (Pa), Caitriona Balfe (Ma), Ciaran Hinds (Pop) and young stars Jude Hill (Buddy) and Lewis McAskie (Will) at the opening of the 21st Belfast Film Festival at the Waterfront.

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner arrives for the film premiere of Belfast at the Waterfront Hall on November 4, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Caitriona Balfe arrive for the film premiere of Belfast at the Waterfront Hall on November 4, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Caitriona Balfe arrive for the film premiere of Belfast at the Waterfront Hall on November 4, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Brian and Eamonn Holmes pictured at the Irish premiere of Ken Branagh’s critically acclaimed new film BELFAST, which opens The Belfast Film Festival event co-hosted by Northern Ireland Screen in The Waterfront Hall. BELFAST is in cinemas from January 21st, 2022. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

Jamie Dornan arrives for the film premiere of Belfast at the Waterfront Hall on November 4, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Jude Hill, who plays Buddy in the film, told the Belfast Telegraph that he has been practising his autograph signing and has it “down to a tee.”

Belfast’s Lewis McAskie, who plays Will, said that he “learned so much from his co-stars” and revealed Dame Judi Dench bought him a new suit for his last birthday.

On the red carpet on Thursday night Jamie Dornan also laughed off rumours that he has been tipped to be the next James Bond.

He said: “Any actor with a film to promote between the ages of 29 to 60 always found themselves at the centre of Bond rumours.”

The movie, which has created an Oscars buzz, is set in Branagh’s native north Belfast in 1969/1970, is a humorous, tender and personal story of one little boy’s childhood during the tumultuous early years of the Troubles.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Focus Features film, which is set in Branagh’s native north Belfast in 1969/1970, is a humorous, tender and personal story of one little boy’s childhood during the tumultuous early years of the Troubles.

Gilford schoolboy Jude Hill (11), who plays Buddy, is already being touted as a lead actor contender at the Academy Awards, with other cast members also in the running for supporting actor nominations.

Since its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival two months ago, Belfast has been gaining momentum and picking up awards, including the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival. The last nine People’s Choice winners went on to earn Oscar nominations for Best Picture.

It also racked up 11 nominations at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa), with Balfe nominated for best actress, Judi Dench and Hinds for supporting actress and actor, and Hill for breakthrough performance.

Branagh, who wrote the film during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, is expected to introduce the film to the audience at the ICC and explain how the idea came about.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Speaking about the inspiration for Belfast, Branagh said: “Belfast is a city of stories and in the late 1960s it went through an incredibly tumultuous period of its history, very dramatic, sometimes violent, that my family and I were caught up in.

“It’s taken me 50 years to find the right way to write about it, to find the tone I wanted. It can take a very long time to understand just how simple things can be and finding that perspective, years on, provides a great focus.

“The story of my childhood, which inspired the film, has become a story of the point in everyone’s life when the child crosses over into adulthood, where innocence is lost. That point of crossover, in Belfast in 1969, was accelerated by the tumult happening around us all.”

Buddy’s family life is happily played out against a backdrop of Western film, American TV shows and childhood crushes until the outbreak of violence in the summer of 69 threatens to turn his world upside down.

Simmering social discontent suddenly explodes in Buddy’s own street and escalates, fast. First a masked attack, then a riot and finally a city-wide conflict, with religion fanning the flames further afield.

“At the beginning of the film, we experience a world in transition from a kind of idyll – neighbourliness, sunshine and community - which is turned upside down by the arrival of a mob who pass through like a swarm of bees and lay waste to this peace,” Branagh said.

“When they’ve gone, the street is literally ripped up by worried people who now feel they have to barricade themselves against another attack, and that is exactly how I remember it.

Read more Kenneth Branagh hoping to ‘understand’ childhood trauma of witnessing riots in new film Belfast

“I remember life turning on its head in one afternoon, almost in slow-motion, not understanding the sound I was hearing, and then turning round and looking at the mob at the bottom of the street and life was never, ever, ever the same again.

“I felt that there was something dramatic and universal in that event because people might recognise a crossover point in their own lives, albeit not always as heightened by external events.’

Branagh, whose family moved to England when he was just eight years old, said lockdown reminded him of those uncertain times and what it was like living within the constraints of barricades.

“Some of the circumstances when the story is set reflected and resonated with today’s preoccupations around the pandemic – confinement and concern for the safety of yourself and your family,” he said.

The soundtrack to the mainly black and white film is provided by Van Morrison and behind the camera are many regular Branagh collaborators including production designer Jim Clay and director of photography Haris Zambarloukos.

Casting and pre-production took place in the summer of 2020 and the film was one of the first to be allowed to start shooting, on locations in Northern Ireland and England.

“We tried to find the positive aspects of filming in a pandemic,” said Branagh “and one of them was that because the cast had to live in a bubble, a sense of family was very quickly engendered which was so central to what we were after.”

Branagh said that while his film had been screened at numerous festivals, it had always been his hope to bring it home.

And he said it was a ‘great honour’ to have it included as part of the Belfast Film Festival.

Director of Belfast Film Festival, Michele Devlin, said : “We are thrilled to be welcoming Kenneth Branagh and his brilliant new film to open the 21st Belfast Film Festival.

“The beautiful love letter that Ken has created to his hometown is a heartwarming and fitting way for us to open our festival and celebrate all those talented filmmakers from our shores with our theme ‘bringing it all back home’.

“We truly are proud to have Ken and the cast ‘back home’ to the city to celebrate this cinematic epic and cannot wait to welcome guests tonight to the ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall to mark such a special occasion.”

Belfast Film Festival runs from November 4 to 13, and will screen and celebrate an esteemed group of Irish filmmakers including east Belfast’s Stacey Gregg’s ‘Here Before’; ‘Mandrake’ by Lynne Davison and Northern Ireland’s first Irish language film, ‘Doineann’ by Belfast based Double Band Films.

BAFTA-winning director, Alison Millar, will debut her newest documentary on the life and death of journalist Lyra McKee at the festival, which was made in partnership with Lyra’s family, friends and partner.

Bríd Brennan will join the festival line-up for an ‘in-conversation’ event which will see the acclaimed actress receive the Belfast Film Festival’s Réalta Award for Outstanding Contribution to Irish Film.

Film screenings and events will take place both online and in cinemas and venues across Belfast including Odeon Cinema, Queen’s Film Theatre, The Strand Cinema and Common Market.

Meanwhile, Belfast, the movie, will go on general release in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on January 21, 2022.