Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast unveiled as Truly Moving Picture recipient at Heartland Film Festival

Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white cinematic homage to his native city has been recognised at another international film festival.

Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and newcomer Jude Hill, was unveiled as a recipient of a Truly Moving Picture award by the upcoming Heartland Film Festival, which takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana next month .

The honour comes less than a fortnight after Belfast was named the People's Choice Award winner at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival.

Revealing the news of the truly Moving Picture Award on its social media, Heartland’s artistic director Greg Sorvig said: “Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is a cinematic celebration: a passionate ode to nostalgia, family, place and love.”

Director Kenneth Branagh (left) and actor Jude Hill (right) on the set of BELFAST, a Focus Features release.

In response to the announcement, a spokesperson for the film posted: “Thank you to @heartlandfilm for the honor.”

The semi-autobiographical movie, set in Belfast in the late 1960s, follows nine-year-old Buddy, played by Hill, whose life changes overnight when the Troubles break out in Belfast. Written and directed by Branagh, it’s been described by the Belfast man as his ‘most personal’ project to date.

Since its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival at the start of September, it has been creating a buzz, with talk of Academy Award potential.

AwardsDaily website, which covers the Oscar race from start to finish, hailed it a ‘masterpiece’.

The movie, set for release in November through Focus Features, also stars Ciaran Hinds, Judy Dench, Colin Morgan, Lewis McAskie, Lara McDonnell, Gerard Horan and Conor MacNeill.

In a review of the film, entertainment website TheWrap said Belfast was “visually stunning, emotionally wrenching and gloriously human.”