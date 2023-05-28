Kerry Katona’s calls for ITV to ‘bring back Eamonn and Ruth’ gain traction in wake of Phillip Schofield scandal

Social media is awash with calls for ITV to “bring back Ruth and Eamonn” to present This Morning in the wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Kerry Katona led the charge last week insisting it is “time for change” after Phillip sensationally stepped down from presenting duties amid reports of a "feud" with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

The 42-year-old former Atomic Kitten star, who said she has "nothing against" the duo despite her infamous 2008 appearance on the sofa when Phillip accused her of slurring words and later apologised, claimed it's time for both of them to hang up their boots.

"It's not even that I've got an issue with Phil these days, he apologised to me after pointing out I was slurring my words on the show in 2008 and we've got on ever since,” Kerry explained before details of the affair emerged.

"It's more that when you're watching the show, you want to believe in their relationship don't you?

"I can't even watch it now because it makes me cringe.”

Former hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes topped Kerry's list of potential replacements with the former popstar admitting she "loved" them on the flagship daytime show.

"I used to love Eamonn and Ruth on the show, lets get them back," she said.

Kerry Katona. Pic by Hollie Adams/PA.

The campaign is gaining traction online after the 61-year-old ITV veteran resigned from the network after admitting he lied to bosses about an “unwise but not illegal” affair he had with a younger male.

Many social media users have been calling on ITV execs to “bring back Ruth and Eamonn” over the past week.

The couple have reportedly had a long-running feud with Phillip over his on-set behaviour.

Eamonn Holmes (63) was sacked by ITV just 10 days after Phillip tearfully came out on the iconic sofa in February 2022.

The Belfast-born presenter has doubled down on his explosive claims around the scandal engulfing ITV and its once biggest star.

He took to Twitter on Friday night to make bombshell claims about senior individuals at ITV who “knew exactly what kind of man” Phillip was.

The tweets, which have been redacted for legal reasons, said: “Schofield has finally been caught out... but he’s not the only guilty party.

“ITV knew what sort of man he was... and never once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people.”

Former ITV news journalist Andrea Catherwood, who is also from Belfast, also weighed in on the scandal yesterday, tweeting: “A lot more questions about who knew what when at ITV to be answered after this.”

It comes as former culture secretary Nadine Dorries piled pressure on Holly Willoughby and called for a probe into complaints made to ITV about the Daily Mail revealed that Phillip met his lover when he was 15.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning

She accused Phillip of bullying and abusing “authority, power and trust” after the shock confession.

ITV has confirmed it did investigate rumours of the relationship when they surfaced in 2020, but said that Phillip and the young man had “repeatedly denied” the affair.

Director of television at ITV, Kevin Lygo, has denied that mistakes were made during the network's probe when the question was put to him by Sky News.

Ms Dorries is the latest to speak out against the TV presenter whose 38 year career is in ruins.

She told BBC's Laura Kuenssberg the scandal is not going to disappear.

“The fact that Phillip Schofield has made a rather grovelling apology to the Daily Mail in the form of an email,” Ms Dorries said.

“There seems to be this understanding that that's it now and everything will move on.

"It's not the case I'm afraid.

'What it actually does is opens up more questions as to what happened. We know that there were complaints lodged with ITV over a long period of time.

"What happened to those complaints? I think the editor of the programme Martin Frizell has some questions to answer himself.”

Ms Dorries said Phillip’s co-host for more than a decade also has questions to answer.

'And I'm afraid so does Holly Willoughby,” she continued.

"How did that young boy, so young, get a job at ITV. What were the processes involved? What was the safeguarding in place for someone so young at that age? What contact was first made? Who contacted who?'”

Asked whether presenters such as Schofield have too much power, Ms Dorries, who has been presenting herself recently, added: “There are men, men particularly, who have positions of authority or trust and power, kind of think they are above the law and above those standards that the rest of us are held by and held to.

“I think there's absolutely an element of that which takes place.”

Recalling her own experience of being on the This Morning sofa, Ms Dorries said she found Phillip “to be quite bullying in his attitude towards the co-host who was standing in for Holly Willoughby”.

"That made me feel more uncomfortable than answering the questions. When the camera was on me and I was talking, he started aggressively jabbing at the scripts with his hands, the pages were rattling. The co-presenter looked terrified,” she added.

ITV has insisted This Morning will not be axed as questions continue to mount on bosses including CEO Carolyn McCall.

"As we said on the record yesterday, This Morning is not under review and there's no plans for the show to be axed,” it said in a statement.

“This Morning will return as normal tomorrow.”

On Saturday, Holly told of her devastation when she discovered Phillip had lied to her about the relationship.

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not,” she told fans.

“It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Phillip met his future lover at a theatre school in North West England when he was in his late 40s.

Some years later the younger man became a production assistant on This Morning when Phillip was in his early 50s and their ill-advised friendship which grew into a relationship began.