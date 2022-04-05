Kevin Hart films in Derry for new Netflix heist comedy Lift

Funnymen: Kevin Hart on set during the filming of heist comedy Lift at the Crown Bar in Belfast. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

US comedian Kevin Hart and the crew of heist comedy Lift are currently filming scenes in Co Londonderry.

Netflix and HartBeat Productions descended upon the Shackleton airfield, Ballykelly within the last 48 hours.

The Netflix feature is directed by Straight Outta Compton’s F. Gary Gray, working from a screenplay by Dan Kunka.

The star has been spotted filming on the streets of Belfast filming for the new movie, however, action has moved to the north coast.

Hart has also performed stand-up gigs in Belfast’s Limelight and has been enjoying what Northern Ireland has to offer in recent weeks.

Posting pictures on his Instagram account on Saturday, both he and his family were seen enjoying lunch with a round of Guinness at the Kitchen Bar in Belfast city centre.

Hart plays a master thief in Lift, who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

The feature is part of a creative partnership deal that 42-year old Hart signed with the streaming giant just over a year ago, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for Netflix.

The multi-millionaire comedian and actor is also listed as a producer for the film.

Another project made under the agreement is Me Time with Mark Wahlberg, Hart and Regina Hall, which is now in post.