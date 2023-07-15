Kevin Spacey trial: Prosecution barrister cross-examining actor has Belfast roots

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of actor Kevin Spacey being cross examined by Christine Agnew KC

The prosecution barrister cross-examining Kevin Spacey at Southwark Crown Court yesterday grew up in Belfast.

Christine Agnew KC attended Methodist College from 1982 to 1988.

She was educated at the University of the West of England and Inns of Court School of Law, and has worked as a criminal and regulatory barrister at leading London law firm 2 Bedford Row since 1992.

According to professional directory Legal 500, she prosecutes and defends the most serious and complex criminal cases.

Ms Agnew is ranked in the Legal Directories as a leader in the three areas of crime in which she practices — financial crime, health and safety and general crime.

She was nominated as “Crime Silk of the Year 2019” and “Health and Safety Silk of the year 2020”.

Described as both “tactically astute and level-headed”, the legal directory states she is “an excellent trial advocate” who “never shies away from a fight”.

Her past casework includes representing a Premiership football player charged with gang rape.

Other notable cases include representing the ex-managing partner of a magic circle firm charged with assault and making threats to kill against his ex-wife; and representing a sitting MP who was charged with perverting the course of justice.

Oscar-winning actor Spacey has denied he is a sexual bully as he told a jury he “did not have a power wand that I waved in front of people’s faces whenever I wanted someone to go to bed with me”.

As he continued to give evidence from the witness box on Friday, the Hollywood star labelled the prosecution’s case against him as “weak” – accusing one alleged victim of being after “money, money and then money”.

He denies sex offences concerning four men, including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.