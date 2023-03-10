Kit Connor lands lead role in mystery horror flick to be filmed in Belfast

Heartstopper actor Kit Connor has been cast to play the lead role in mystery-horror ‘One Of Us’, which is due to begin filming in Northern Ireland later this month.

The allegorical feature film will depict members of a family as they start dying one by one at a funeral, while the Emmy winner’s character searches for the stranger in their midst.

Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed) and Ian Beattie (Game Of Thrones) will be among the stars filming in Belfast, according to Deadline.

Kit plays Nick Nelson in the Netflix LGBTQ+ coming of age drama Heartstopper which has received rave reviews since its release in April 2022.

The streaming giant renewed it for two seasons a month later and the series went on to pick up five awards at the first Children’s and Family Emmys, including Outstanding Young Teen Series.

The show follows teens Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick who discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love.

Kit came to prominence following his performance as a young Elton John in the biopic Rocketman as the character known as 'Older Reggie'.

The British actor landed his first film role at the age of eight when he was cast in the lead role of "Tom" in Warner Bros. Pictures' Get Santa in 2014

He is well-known for voicing "Pantalaimon" in fantasy TV series His Dark Materials in addition to starring in a catalogue of films.

His latest project has been written by director Stefan van de Graaff and produced by Raquel Baldwin.

Bianca Cline – who worked on the Oscar nominated animated feature Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – will be director of photography.