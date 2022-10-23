Krishnan Guru-Murthy ‘forgiven’ by Steve Baker after presenter swore at Northern Ireland minister

The Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker has revealed he has forgiven the Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy after the presenter swore at him following an interview.

Mr Guru-Murthy had apologised “unreservedly” to the minister on Wednesday after swearing at him in an “unguarded moment” but Channel 4 later announced he was to be taken off air for a week.

During an off-air moment after his exchange with Mr Baker, Guru-Murthy was heard to say “what a c***”.

He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.

“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”

Guru-Murthy will not return to Channel 4 News before November 4 due to a pre-existing week of leave.

Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Mr Baker revealed he was deliberately “tearing strips” off the presenter during the interview after believing the broadcast was being pre-recorded and not being aired live.

Mr Baker said the matter of punishment was for Channel 4 and said he has “accepted his apology”.

“God bless him to be fair to him I was absolutely tearing strips off him in a live interview that is because they told me it was a pre-record down the line and I felt his questions were poor ones,” he said.

“I was trying to deliberately give him answers he couldn’t use in a pre-record but unfortunately they put me live on air when telling me it was a pre-record.

“I am not surprised his blood was up. I forgive him and that is the end of it.”

A statement from the broadcaster last week said: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously.

“Following an off-air incident, Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”

The interview came after a tumultuous day in Westminster which saw Suella Braverman resign as home secretary, to be replaced by Grant Shapps.