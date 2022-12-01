Late Late Show: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to talk to Ryan Tubridy this Friday

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is set to appear on this Friday’s Late Late Show.

The leader of the Opposition will be live in studio to discuss her party's performance in the polls, what a united Ireland might look like and her reaction to Shane Ross's biography of her.

Deputy MacDonald last appeared on the programme in April 2020, when she discussed how sick she became with the Covid virus.

It’s been a big year for Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw as she created history by guiding the national team to its first ever appearance at a World Cup final in Australia/New Zealand next summer.

She will join host Ryan Tubridy to talk about life since that big night in Scotland and how she is feeling about 2023.

Dancing with the Stars returns to Irish screens in January, and the first four celebrity dancers revealed for this season will be live on the Late Late to talk about their hopes of lifting the ‘glitterball’ trophy.

Singer and Eurovision star Brooke Scullion, former GAA player Paul Brogan, businesswoman, TV presenter and influencer Suzanne Jackson, and drag artist and activist Rory O’Neill – aka Panti Bliss – will discuss who is already the “one to watch”, and who “plans on wearing the most sequins”.

Read more Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion to compete on Dancing With The Stars

After nearly 50 years in the business, Lenny Henry will chat about singing with Kate Bush, writing a children's novel and an autobiography, as well as having an Irish accent in The Lord of the Rings prequel Power of the Rings.

One of last week's Toy Show superstars, Saoibh Lonergan, will join Ryan on the couch to catch up after a busy week. Saoibh will talk about hanging out with her music therapist Alison, singing at Temple Street and planning her trip to Disneyland Paris.

Meanwhile, Corrs singer Andrea Corr will be live in studio to perform a song from her new release The Christmas Album while Col Patterson makes his Late Late debut performing his critically acclaimed single Bedford Falls.