Late NI actor Ray Stevenson in trailer for Star Wars spin-off show

Late Northern Irish thespian Ray Stevenson appears in the new trailer for Disney’s upcoming live action Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka.

The actor, who died in May at the age of 58, appears as the villainous Baylan Skroll who promises that “war is inevitable” in the two-minute clip.

The series, which follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy, will launch on Disney+ on August 23.

It stars Rosario Dawson in the title role as well as Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Doctor Who star David Tennant.

The trailer sees a red lightsaber-wielding Stevenson, confront Dawson’s character — the protege of Anakin Skywalker.

“Anakin spoke highly of you,” Stevenson says.

“I’m not here to discuss my past,” Dawson replies, before the pair battle.

Stevenson was known for films including King Arthur and Punisher and died just days short of his 59th birthday.

Stevenson also starred in multiple television shows, including as soldier Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO series Rome from 2005 to 2007, and a spin-off series for the Star Wars franchise.

His first major role came in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004’s movie King Arthur, alongside Clive Owen, Ray Winstone and Keira Knightley. The actor played Dagonet, one of the knights of the Round Table.

He starred as Porthos in the 2011 film The Three Musketeers, alongside Luke Evans, Matthew Macfadyen and Milla Jovovich, and was in Divergent with Kate Winslet and Zoe Kravitz in 2014.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in 2008, Stevenson revealed he was bullied while growing up in England because of his Ulster roots.

The actor was born in Lisburn where his soldier father was stationed, but when the family later moved to England he was beaten up by schoolmates who linked him to the IRA.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck.