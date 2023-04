Laura Whitmore: ‘When a guy smacked me on the ass my cousin put him against the wall – that’s the Whitmore women

The TV presenter reflects on first finding fame on MTV and building a career in the UK, how the death of Caroline Flack affected her and how she has endured her own trials on social media

Laura Whitmore has been explaining how she carried that attitude into battles with the press and why her early life was "like Derry girls". — © Getty Images

Barry Egan Today at 18:00