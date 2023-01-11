Leah McCourt: New BBC documentary shines light on Co Down MMA star

A new programme charting the rise of Co Down MMA fighter Leah McCourt will air on BBC One Northern Ireland tonight (Wednesday), detailing the 30-year-old’s history-making career so far.

The Saintfield native is one of the most decorated female fighters in mixed martial arts and currently fights under one of the sport’s biggest promotions, Bellator.

A World IMMAF and IBJJF Champion, Leah made history in Dublin in 2020 by becoming the first female fighter to headline a Bellator Europe event.

Known as ‘The Curse’, she made a triumphant return to the Bellator cage last September following her first professional loss in almost five years back in February 2022.

True North: Leah McCourt: Mother, Daughter, Fighter which will be shown on BBC One NI at 10.40pm tonight, will also delve into her life as a proud single mother to her daughter Isabella, her faith and the adversity she has battled throughout her life to reach the top of her field.

The judo and BJJ black belt actually lost her first MMA fight after turning pro back in 2017, but now has a professional record of 7-2, and displays in the new documentary the work and training that goes into being a full-time fighter.

She will not be fighting on the Bellator Dublin card in February and fans are still awaiting news of her first bout in 2023.

This series of BBC’s True North has a specific focus on sport, and its other three episodes will feature Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, Jobby’s Sports Centre in Londonderry and one of Ulster’s oldest sports teams, Garvagh, as the squad takes viewers through a competitive season of Tug Of War.

All episodes have also dropped early on BBC iPlayer and can be watched here.