Len Goodman: Co Antrim bar pays tribute to ‘absolute gentleman’ following dancer’s death

Len Goodman arriving for the Strictly Come Dancing photo call at Elstree Studios, London, in 2013 (Pic: Ian West/PA Wire) — © PA

Eamon Holmes with the late Len Goodman (right) at Johnny Joe's McCollum's Bar Cushendall in 2021 (Pic: Eamonn Holmes)

Tributes have been paid locally to “absolute gentleman” and “impeccable man” Len Goodman following the announcement of his death today.

The dancer and choreographer (78) passed away on Saturday night at a hospice in Kent, having been diagnosed with bone cancer.

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes led an online outpouring of tributes as he posted a photograph to his Instagram account of himself and Mr Goodman enjoying a drink at Johnny Joe’s McCollum’s Bar in Cushendall.

“This sort of post is sadly becoming too regular. Len Goodman gone,” he said.

“What an impeccable man, in the way he danced, the way he was groomed. This is us in an Irish pub in Cushendall in The Glens of Antrim. We laughed all day. Total gentleman.”

Johnny Joe’s McCollum’s Bar shared Eamonn Holmes’ photograph on its Facebook page and said the announcement of Mr Goodman’s death was “sad news”.

Ann Stewart, who served the men that day and is visible through the hatch in the background of the photograph, said both were “absolute gentlemen”.

“This picture was a good 10 years ago. Eamonn and Len were filming Holiday Of My Lifetime in and around Cushendall for the BBC in a Morris J2 van, green and white, which is something you wouldn’t forget seeing,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s very sad to hear of Len Goodman passing, yet so lovely to see Eamonn’s tribute to him, with such a happy and smiling photo of them both in the kitchen at Johnny Joe’s.

“Both Len and Eamonn were absolute gentleman, enjoying their Guinness and happily chatting and taking pictures with regulars while listening to the traditional music played here.

“Len spent a good time talking with a local singer, Charlie McDonnell, who has also unfortunately passed.

“It’s sad to lose anyone who brings smiles and happiness to others, especially through music and entertainment. Our thoughts and respects to his family.”

The TV star had other links to Northern Ireland. A golf fan, Goodman had attended the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and had worked as a full-time welder at Harland & Wolff’s London base during the 1960s.

In 2012, he presented Titanic With Len Goodman, a BBC documentary marking the 100th anniversary of the Titanic’s sinking.

Goodman was formerly head judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing after first joining the programme in 2004. His final appearance came on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

He announced his retirement from TV six months ago and would have celebrated his 79th birthday tomorrow.

A statement from his agent said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Goodman began dancing at 19, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired.

Goodman also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of Strictly, for more than 15 years, until announcing his retirement in November last year.