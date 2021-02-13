Let's talk about Sex (and the City)

It was the landmark TV show that changed how women talked about sex and desire onscreen but with it set to return, Meadhbh McGrath asks whether the forthcoming portrayal of the fifty-something women will be as honest as before

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall (AP Photo/photo released by HBO, Mark Liddell)

Meadhbh McGrath Sat 13 Feb 2021 at 08:00