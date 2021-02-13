Let's talk about Sex (and the City)
It was the landmark TV show that changed how women talked about sex and desire onscreen but with it set to return, Meadhbh McGrath asks whether the forthcoming portrayal of the fifty-something women will be as honest as before
Meadhbh McGrath
When Sex and the City arrived on our screens in 1998, sex was already on the brain for much of the audience. The Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal was dominating the airwaves, and talk of incriminating stains, wayward cigars and phone sex was ubiquitous in media coverage and water-cooler conversations around the world.