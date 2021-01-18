Liam Neeson (68) says he 'cannot be an action hero forever' as he plans retirement

... unless I'm on a Zimmer frame, quips Hollywood star

Fight scenes: Liam Neeson has starred in several action hero movies during a long career but now he admits he’s getting too old for those kind of roles

Liam Neeson has revealed that he plans to retire from action films soon.

The Ballymena man, a three-time Golden Globe nominee, said he still has "a couple in the pipeline" but then he is likely to call it a day.

The Michael Collins actor enjoyed a career revival after the 2008 thriller Taken, starring in Non-Stop, Cold Pursuit, The Commuter and Run All Night.

But during an interview with US show Entertainment Tonight, Neeson revealed that retirement is definitely in the near future.

"Oh, yeah. I think so," he said when the subject was broached," he said.

"I'm 68 and a half, 69 this year.

"There's a couple more I'm going to do this year, hopefully, Covid allowing us, there's a couple in the pipeline and then I think that will probably be it.

"Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something."

The veteran actor added: "I love doing them. I love beating up guys half my age."

However, he said he had a realisation recently while filming, adding: "I've just finished one in Australia and I had a fight scene with a kid - lovely, sweet actor called Taylor - and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn't cost him a cent, and I said, 'Taylor, what age are you?'

"He said, '25.' I said, 'That's the age of my eldest son!'"

While admitting he is ready to bail on action films, one role may have stirred the Schindler's List star's interest and keep him in the acting game a bit longer.

When told that fans are campaigning for him to reprise his role as Zeus from the 2010 action fantasy film Clash of the Titans in the forthcoming third instalment of Wonder Woman, the father-of-two said he was "up for it" and "very flattered".

"I wasn't aware that the ancient Greek gods appeared in Wonder Woman," he said.

"I have to say, much to my chagrin, I haven't seen... the Wonder Woman movies."

After being told that Zeus is, in fact, featured as Wonder Woman's dad, Neeson smirked, adding: "I'll call my agent!"

In 2019 Neeson was embroiled in a race row after he said in an interview that he harboured violent thoughts about killing a black person after someone close to him was raped.

The actor said he walked the streets armed with a weapon hoping he would be approached by someone so that he could kill them.

The red carpet at the premiere of his film Cold Pursuit was cancelled in the wake of his comments, as was an appearance on Stephen Colbert's US talk show.

The actor's wife Natasha Richardson was tragically killed in a freak skiing accident in Canada in March 2009.

Neeson recently expressed pride that his son eldest son Michael had changed his surname from Neeson to Richardson in honour of his mother.

"I think he did the right thing. I think it was a lovely gesture," he said.

"He's not saddled with my last name, which you know, I have a certain celebrity status I guess.

"I'd hate for him to be constantly asked: 'Oh are you Liam Neeson's son?'

"So, it was a lovely gesture. Natasha's family, mother, and sisters were very touched by it."