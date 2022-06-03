Liam Neeson asks Co Tyrone granny Winnie (94) for top tips ahead of his 70th birthday

Co Tyrone granny Winnie Loughran pictured here on her 94th birthday in March, has been giving Liam Neeson some tips ahead of his 70th birthday on June 7

Sheila Loughran was 'taken' by Liam Neeson upon meeting him in Killybegs

Killeeshil native Zoe Loughran (28) shares an embrace with the Hollywood star, who looks to be admiring his Birkenstock sandals!

Liam Neeson with some of the Loughran clan - daughter Zoe, and mum and dad, Sheila and Gerry

Liam Neeson with some of the Loughran ladies and baby Teddy McDermott

Co Tyrone woman Winnie Loughran was ‘taken’ by surprise this week, after her family met Hollywood star Liam Neeson, who filmed a heart-warming message for the 94-year-old.

That same movie pun was made by her granddaughter Zoe (28) when she met the Ballymena actor in Co Donegal last weekend.

“I said such a dad joke. He hugged mummy and I said ‘mummy’s been taken’ and he just looked at me and said, ‘I’ve never heard that one before’,” Zoe laughed.

The 2008 hit action movie Taken may have been one of Liam’s most famous roles, but for the past few months he’s been shooting a new project alongside Belfast star Ciarán Hinds in Killybegs, Glencolmcille and Kilcar.

The Loughran family have a holiday home in the surrounding area, and were more than pleased when they recently found out that Neeson was their neighbour.

Upon meeting, the clan were keen for him to give granny Winnie a call - even though she didn’t believe it was him at first.

“They spring all these surprises on me, these granddaughters of mine,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I said, ‘who am I speaking to?’ He said ‘Liam - Liam Neeson’. [Zoe joked that his identity had probably never been questioned before].

“He said, ‘I believe you’re 94… would you give me a tip because I’ll be 70 next month?’ I says: ‘Just keep happy and keep smiling’.”

Winnie also remembered seeing Liam come to perform in Carrickmore’s Patrician Hall during the Mid Ulster Drama Festival in the late 1960s, which “he couldn’t believe - whether it was because a 94-year-old remembered him from all those years ago, or because someone saw him that long ago in Carrickmore when he wasn’t even big”, said Zoe.

In his clip to Winnie, he reminisces that he must have been only 18 or 19 at the time.

Zoe noted he also remembered that in Carrickmore, the plays had to start a bit later than usual, to give the farmers time to finish up work and get ready.

He was keen to share that he had fond memories of the Tyrone village, and was impressed that Winnie still attends the same drama festival there - having gone to all nine nights of performances this year back in March.

While the Loughrans knew for a while that they had a celebrity living next door, they only tried to chat to him on his last day in Ireland, after a local shared that he was leaving for the US soon after.

Dad Gerry said, ‘if he wants to come talk to us, he’ll talk to us’ but Zoe joked that “against daddy’s will, we pretended we were going on a walk, got a letter written up and Katie [her 10-year-old niece] ran over to Liam’s house with it”.

The note read something along the lines of: ‘Hi Liam, my granny and granda live next door to you and they’ve never told anybody that you’re here. However, we hear that you’re leaving soon and we were just wondering if we could have a photograph before you leave. No problem if not.”

“So she ran over with it and knocked on his front door. He came out, read the note and laughed and said, ‘of course’.”

And so off the Loughrans set to meet the A-lister, who they all affirmed was a “pure dote”, and thoughtful daddy Gerry assured Liam that they never shared his whereabouts with anyone else.

Zoe continued: “He [Liam] put his wee hand on his heart and said ‘I really do appreciate how welcome I’ve been made to feel and I never felt like my privacy was ever breached. I really respect that.’”

The Academy Award nominee immediately lifted Teddy - the baby of the family - and was keen for them all to have their photographs taken in front of the scenic Killybegs view.

He also spoke with them about his next upcoming movie project – one he is extremely passionate about - which will tell the story of the Tuam babies, the scandal that rocked the Catholic church, in which 796 children died over a 36-year period, and their bodies were thrown into sewer pits in a Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Co Galway.

But the highlight of the encounter was of course Liam’s phone call and video message to Winnie, who assures that she’ll definitely head to the cinema to see the soon to be 70-year-old’s latest Donegal-based flick whenever it’s released.