Liam Neeson begged Taken director to cut ‘particular set of skills’ line

Liam Neeson has said he begged the director of Taken to cut the famous “certain set of skills” line as he thought it was corny.

In an interview with Rolling Stone to promote his new movie Marlowe, the Ballymena man was frank regarding the moment in Taken when his character, CIA agent Bryan Mills, spoke to his daughter’s captors saying: “I don’t know who you are.

“I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don’t have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills.

“I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you.”

Neeson has admitted he was sceptical about the lines, which have become some of the most famous in movie pop culture.

He added: “If I had a penny for every time somebody mentioned ‘a certain set of skills’.

“I’m always like, ‘Oh f**k, here we go again’. I remember when we were shooting that scene, I begged director Pierre Morel, ‘Please, can we cut this back? This is so corny’.”

Neeson also said he believed the 2008 action film was a “straight-to-DVD” picture, but the studio “cut the trailer cleverly” and showed it at sporting events to draw in viewers.

Taken has since spawned two sequels, with the franchise raking in around $929m (£767m) at the box office.

In the wide-ranging interview, Neeson denied that he was ever up for the role of James Bond.

However, even if he was, he explained that he wouldn’t have accepted it due to a warning from his late wife Natasha Richardson.

“My lovely wife, God rest her soul, said to me while we were shooting Nell down in the Carolinas, ‘Liam, I want to tell you something, if you play James Bond, we’re not getting married’.”

Richardson died following a skiing accident in 2009.

He added: “She gave me a James Bond ultimatum — and she meant it.

“Come on, there’s all those gorgeous girls in various countries getting into bed and getting out of bed. I’m sure a lot of her decision-making was based on that.”

He opened up on how he threw himself into his work following her death in the “freak accident”, saying he would ring his agent seeking roles.

Neeson recalled telling his representatives: “I don’t care what it is.

“I’ll take anything. I have to work. I have to pay bills. I have to keep the family together.”

Plenty of work did come in.

He added: “People just came to help in a big way, and I’ll never, ever forget that. It will be 14 years since she passed away next month.”

Neeson also believes he may have been miscast as Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List, despite receiving an Oscar nomination for his performance.

He said: “Push came to shove, and it was great to do. Steven Spielberg really is a fabulous director.

“Though there’s a part of me that still feels he should have cast Jack Thompson in the part. It’s complex, but it’s an extraordinary piece of work.”