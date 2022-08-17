Liam Neeson branded a ‘hero’ by fellow Star Wars actor ahead of Ballymena man’s surprise return

Ewan McGregor and Liam Neeson in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999). Both actors reprised their roles in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries earlier this year

Ewan McGregor has said it was “fantastic” to work with Liam Neeson again after the Ballymena actor made a surprise return to the Star Wars franchise.

Neeson reprised his role of fan favourite Qui-Gon Jinn in this year’s long-awaited Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

After Qui-Gon’s death in 1999 film The Phantom Menace, many fans thought the character was gone forever, while Neeson also said he would only return to Star Wars if it was a film role.

However, Qui-Gon returned as a ‘Force ghost’ to greet McGregor’s Obi-Wan character at the end of the final episode of the hugely successful series, which also saw a return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Now, McGregor has spoken about Neeson’s cameo in an interview during a fan expo in Boston, calling him a “hero of mine”.

“Liam has got to be, I don't know, ten years, maybe a bit more, older than me,” he told ComicBook.com.

“So, when I was growing up and wanting to be an actor, I was always watching Liam Neeson’s work — and he was involved in some beautiful work as a younger actor.

“And so, to get the chance to work with him and to have this great relationship that we got to create together is fantastic, [as too was] the chance to work with himself again on the [Obi-Wan Kenobi] series right at the end.”

The TV show, which focused on Obi-Wan’s adventure with a young Princess Leia, was originally going to be a story about Luke Skywalker.

“It was always going to be that. And that was one of the genius moments where everyone went, ‘Wait a minute,’ and then changed it,” McGregor said.

Obi-Wan was first played by Alec Guinness in the sequel trilogy portraying the older version of the character, with McGregor taking over in the prequel trilogy alongside Neeson.

McGregor’s portrayal proved extremely popular and when the Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm Ltd and its Star Wars franchise in 2012, the character was hotly tipped to be the subject of a film.

It was confirmed in August 2019 that McGregor would star in the series for the streaming platform Disney+, alongside Christensen.

Neeson’s appearance has now sparked speculation he will make a full-time return in a second series of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In a recent interview, McGregor, who also produced the series, said he was “totally up for” filming new episodes, but admitted there was “no plan” just yet.

Oscar-nominated Neeson, when previously asked by The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to return to the space franchise, explained he “certainly didn’t want anyone else playing Qui-Gon Jinn”.

“I wanted to show my respect for George Lucas [the creator of Star Wars] and that mythical world that he created. Plus, Ewan is a pal.”

Neeson can be seen next in Netflix’s In the Land Of Saints And Sinners, which was filmed in Co Donegal, and the thriller film Marlowe.

In addition to his Star Wars duties, the actor made another surprise television cameo this year, guest starring in the opening episode of Derry Girls’ final series.