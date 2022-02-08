Liam Neeson fell in love with ‘taken’ woman while filming Blacklight in Melbourne

Ballymena-born Liam Neeson has revealed he fell in love with a “taken” woman, while recently filming in Melbourne for his latest action flick.

The 69-year-old actor - well-loved for his role in the ‘Taken’ film franchise - extoled the virtues of working in Australia for the upcoming action film Blacklight.

Speaking to Australian breakfast show Sunrise, Neeson said he “jumped” at the chance to go back ‘down under’ after having visited the country 25 years ago for the promotional tour of Michael Collins, in which he played the titular role.

“I loved Melbourne, I loved our Australia crew. Fantastic workers. They were their own people they had a great sense of humour,” he said.

“I made a couple of pals and fell in love once there, but she was taken.”

Neeson’s wife, the actor Natasha Richardson, died in 2009 after a fatal fall at a Canadian ski resort.

His latest acting stint in Blacklight sees Neeson as an FBI agent who gets involved in a wide-reaching government conspiracy.

The action-packed film is due to be released in cinemas on February 11.

During the interview, the Ballymena actor also revealed he regularly was reminded of some home comforts while spending two weeks in an Australian quarantine hotel ahead of filming.

“I knew there was two weeks of lockdown... which I throughout enjoyed. It was a good hotel and also there was a bunch of Irish nurses and I would get a call at certain times of the day from a doctor who would ask me sixteen covid questions,” he added.

“And then I would get calls from these Irish nurses who would say: ‘Mr Neeson we have just taken some Irish bread we have cooked out of the oven can we bring you up some’

“I thought this was a joke. Anyway, ten minutes later I opened the door... sure enough there were five or six nurses all in PPE gear with a plate of bread or Irish scones.”