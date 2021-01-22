Liam Neeson: I'd love to appear in Star Wars Wan more time

Ballymena actor willing to pick up his lightsaber again for Disney TV spin-off series

Liam Neeson has indicated he would be willing to return to the Star Wars galaxy.

The Ballymena native has said he would be up for returning to his role as Qui-Gon Jinn in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

Neeson portrayed Obi-Wan's Jedi master in the 1999 blockbuster Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace alongside Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman.

Although his character was killed off in the film, Neeson has said he would be ready to don his Jedi robes once more for the new series, which will also star Scottish actor McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

He has also voiced the character in a number of animated Star Wars projects.

Neeson told entertainment website Collider he was unaware that fans had been clamouring for him to return to the role he played in the popular franchise.

"I'll be honest with you: I haven't heard that at all," he said.

The Star Wars franchise has been rebooted since being purchased by Disney in 2012 and the takeover has led to numerous movies and spinoff TV shows.

Although he admitted he had no discussions about the project, Neeson said he would be willing to make a cameo or appearance on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Jedi master: Liam Neeson with Ewan McGregor in The Phantom Menace

"Sure, I'd be up for that, yeah," the Ballymena actor said. Neeson's new action movie The Marksman has gone straight to number one at the US box office this week.

It is the actor's second box office number one in recent months after action thriller Honest Thief topped the film charts in October.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic many theatres remain open across America.

In The Marksman, Neeson portrays an Arizona rancher who defends a Mexican boy on the run from the cartel.

The three-time Golden Globe nominee's performance in the film has drawn comparisons with legendary actor Clint Eastwood.

The observation may be no coincidence as it is directed by longtime Eastwood collaborator Robert Lorenz.

Neeson (68), who was Oscar nominated for his role in Schindler's list, has recently indicated he wanted to step away from action movies due to his age. "There's a couple more I'm going to do this year, hopefully, Covid allowing us, there's a couple in the pipeline and then I think that will probably be it" he said.

"Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something."

He could be offered the opportunity to transition to comedy amid reports Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is interested in rebooting the Naked Gun film series with Neeson at the helm.

The original series starred late actor Leslie Nielsen as the hapless Sergeant Frank Drebin and spanned three movies in the late 80s and early 90s

"I've been approached by Seth MacFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the Naked Gun films," Neeson told People magazine. "It'll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don't know."

Neeson has previously worked with MacFarlane on A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ted 2, Family Guy and The Orville.