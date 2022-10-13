Liam Neeson reportedly in talks to star in reboot of Naked Gun franchise

Hollywood star Liam Neeson is reportedly in talks to star in a reboot of the acclaimed spoof-comedy franchise Naked Gun, according to Deadline.

The US entertainment publication says the 70-year-old Taken star is currently locked in negotiations with Paramount studios with a view that he would play the son of Detective Frank Drebin – memorably portrayed by the late Leslie Nielsen in the original series of films.

According to the reports, California-born Akiva Schaffer is in line to direct the movie, the man behind Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

A reboot of the spoof crime thriller comedies has long been mooted, with the films coming out between 1988 and 1994.

Nielsen, who starred in the franchise as accident-prone detective Frank Drebin, was also well known for his stint as the hapless doctor in Airplane!.

The Canadian-born actor died in 2010 at the age of 84.

Ballymena-born Neeson starring in any reboot would continue a stellar career for the actor, who is known these days for his no-nonsense action thrillers.

Liam famously played the IRA chief in 1996 biopic Michael Collins, which was nominated for two Oscars, broke box office records and grossed over £17.5m in theatres.

Last month it was revealed he uses the name of the Irish republican leader when checking into hotels.