Liam Neeson reveals it was a joke that he had fallen in love with ‘taken’ woman

Ballymena-born Liam Neeson has revealed a reference he made earlier this year to falling love with a “taken” woman while filming in Australia was just a joke during an interview.

The 69-year-old actor - well-loved for his role in the ‘Taken’ film franchise – had made the remark while speaking to Australian breakfast show Sunrise in February.

During the interview, in which he spoke of his joy at filming in Melbourne during 2020 for the movie Blacklight, Neeson said: “I made a couple of pals and fell in love once there, but she was taken.”

The actor’s wife Natasha Richardson died in 2009 after a fatal fall at a Canadian ski resort.

In a new interview, Neeson told the Daily Mail his comments during the TV show had been misinterpreted and that the joke he was trying to make had been missed.

“It was b***ocks,” the Northern Irish actor said.

“I said: ‘I fell in love, but she was taken.’ That's a joke.”

Neeson – who turns 70 next month- recently had a cameo role in Derry Girls and revealed last week he takes gummies with cannabis oil (CBD) to help him sleep.

CBD is a legal and natural compound found in cannabis which doesn’t cause a high like cannabis smokers experience.

“When I was in Ireland in the theatre, after shows we’d go to the local pub and I adored Guinness, absolutely adored it,” he said.

“And then you turn a certain age and it sticks to you, do you know what I mean? You start putting on weight.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God’ and I switched to red wine and then I absolutely adored that too.

“But I stopped drinking just over eight years ago and I must say, I don’t miss it. I also gave up caffeine.

“I have gummies with the CBD and a little bit of melatonin and I take those every night. I do have trouble sleeping.”