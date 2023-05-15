Liam Neeson reveals which films he avoids and explains his ‘cup of tea’ script test

Liam Neeson has revealed which genres of movie he never plans to star in.

Speaking to Yahoo, the Ballymena man said: "I'm not a big horror fan, I'll have to say, simply because they scare me!”

The 70-year-old also said he isn’t particularly fond of massive superhero movies.

“And I'm not a fan of the superhero stuff, I know they're everywhere and I admire them, with all their Hollywood bells and whistles and stuff, but it's just not my genre."

Mr Neeson made the statements while promoting his film Marlowe, a noir crime thriller in which he plays Raymond Charles’ fictional private detective Phillip Marlowe.

While the film is already released in the UK, it is set to hit cinema screens in Australia on May 18.

The actor added that he instead prefers to choose films based on the strength of their writing.

“Our drama depends on the spoken word. The spoken word depends on writers," he said.

"So whatever that script is, if I get a sense that the writing is very good, then I'm interested in it, you know?”

He also talked about how he determines whether or not a script is good.

“I always call it my 'cup of tea test', if my agent sends me a script, and I get to page five and I think [distractedly] 'Oh, I must make some tea.' That's not a good sign.”

He said that if he could get through the script and only think about making a cup of tea at the end, that was a “good sign.”

He also contrasted the experience of filming the action blockbuster Taken series with filming Marlowe.

"There's only two physical altercations in this film, unlike the Taken films, so it's funny, when we actually did a physical altercation with two heavies, I had a brain switch," he said.

"I thought, 'Oh, I've done this stuff before.”

After the fight scene, Mr Neeson improvised his own line – which ended up being kept in the film.

He said: “I thought well, I have to say something. It is such a long distance to not say anything to myself. So I put my hat on and I said, 'I'm getting too old for this.' And I meant it!”