Liam Neeson says U2 pal Bono helped cast him in Ordinary Love

The 67-year-old actor stars alongside Lesley Manville in the romantic drama film, and Neeson has now revealed how the music icon introduced him to the project.

He explained: "He's a pal, and the producer of the film sent Bono the script because they're pals. Bono read it and got in touch with me about it.

"He said, 'You should read this. It's a real page-turner'. And it was a page-turner. So, I thought it would be terrific to do, especially when I heard Lesley Manville was going to be involved. It was a no-brainer."

Ordinary Love marks the first time Liam and Lesley have worked together on screen.

Neeson has admitted to relishing the experience of working with the acclaimed actress.

Asked about their on-set dynamic, he told entertainment website Collider: "Lesley and I just clicked with each other.

"We just trusted the fact that, between the pair of us, we've got a number of years of experience, in theatre, television and film, and we just allowed that experience to breathe, and shared that with each other."