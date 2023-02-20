Liam Neeson: Spin-off shows are killing the magic of Star Wars

Liam Neeson has said the number of spin-off TV shows set in the Star Wars universe are “diluting” the franchise.

On US talk show Watch What Happens Live, the Ballymena man was asked if he would ever feature in his own spin-off as jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn.

He replied: “No. There are so many spin-offs of Star Wars, it’s diluting it to me.

“I think it’s taking away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.”

Neeson starred in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace opposite Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman.

He has reprised the role before, voicing the character in the animated mini-series Tales of the Jedi, as well as a much-anticipated appearance in last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

When asked about the appearance given how he feels the series is being diluted, Neeson told host Andy Cohen: “That was cool, I loved it, but that’s it.”

The Star Wars series has enjoyed a huge revival after it was sold to the Walt Disney company in 2012.

A trilogy of films soon followed with The Force Awakens in 2015, The Last Jedi in 2017 and The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

They received mixed reviews, with attempts to recapture nostalgia facing much criticism.

A prequel, Rogue One, was released in 2016 and takes place largely outside of the main films’ narrative.

Neeson’s comments likely refer to the amount of TV programmes produced under the Star Wars banner, with Disney using its streaming service to add more shows to the series.

The Mandalorian has its own spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, which has received negative reviews, while Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew are due out later this year.

Rogue One also has its own spin-off series, Andor, which was nominated for numerous Emmys last year.

Other upcoming projects include The Acolyte, A Droid Story, Young Jedi Adventures as well as various unnamed works from directors Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson and Shawn Levy.

Meanwhile, Neeson has marked his 100th movie with new Sky Original film Marlowe, starring alongside Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange.

A trailer was released yesterday for the flick directed by Academy Award-winning Irish director Neil Jordan and written by William Monahan.

Neeson plays Detective Phillip Marlowe who becomes embroiled in an investigation with a wealthy family in Bay City, California, after a beautiful blonde hires him to find her former lover.

Critics haven’t loved it, however, receiving a score of 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Metacritic assigned the film a weighted average score of 41 out of 100, based on 20 critics.

Marlowe was created by Raymond Chandler, who was at the forefront of “hard-boiled detective” fiction.

Humphrey Bogart played the same role in 1946’s The Big Sleep.

​Marlowe will be shown on Sky Cinema on March 17 and will also be available on streaming service Now