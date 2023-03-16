Liam Neeson takes to red carpet for star’s 100th film

Liam Neeson was back on the red carpet for the 100th time last night as his new movie premiered in London.

The 70-year-old has reunited with Michael Collins director Neil Jordan for Marlowe, which made its UK debut at the West End’s Vue theatre.

The Co Antrim man’s 100th film is a neo-noir crime thriller based on John Banville’s detective novel The Black-Eyed Blonde, which premieres on Sky Cinema and streams exclusively on Now from today.

Private detective Phillip Marlowe (Neeson) is drawn into the violent underbelly of 1930s Los Angeles at the behest of Clare Cavendish (Kruger).

She hires him to find her ex-boyfriend, and a supposedly open and shut case reveals a cesspit of vice and betrayal.

Clare’s mother, legendary Hollywood actress Dorothy Quincannon (Lange), nightclub owner Floyd Hanson (Danny Huston) and chauffeur Cedric (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) are entangled in the deepening mystery.

At the Irish premiere on Wednesday, the Ballymena man praised Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal for having “huge potential” as actors.

He was speaking to Patrick Crosse of FM104 at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin.

He said the Irish representation at the Oscars this year filled him with immense pride, giving a special shoutout to Keoghan, who was nominated in the best supporting actor category for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, and Mescal, who was a best actor nominee after starring in the indie film Aftersun.

Although both actors went home empty-handed on Sunday night after the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, they still have a fan in Neeson.

He said: “Barry was fantastic in The Banshees of Inisherin. I loved that performance. I loved the whole movie.

“And Paul, too, is a very serious and interesting actor. Very, very sensitive and he’s got huge potential. And he’s what, 26, 27? God bless him. Great.”