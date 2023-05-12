Liam Neeson thriller with Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon to hit big screen

Kerry Condon accepts Bafta in February 2023. Pic by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for Bafta.

Liam Neeson is set to hit the big screen in a new thriller starring Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon.

The US rights to “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” have been acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films studio which is planning to release the film in cinemas this autumn.

“With multiple Oscar nominees in front of and behind the camera, we’re confident that ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ will be another thought-provoking entry in Liam Neeson’s storied filmography and delight both critics and audiences alike,” studio president Peter Goldwyn told Variety.

The story unfolds in a remote Irish village where a damaged Finbar (Neeson) is forced to choose the price of his fight for redemption after a lifetime of sins.

He finds himself drawn into a deadly game of cat and mouse with three terrorists bent on revenge.

The Ballymena native, who has starred in dozens of films including Schindler’s List, Taken and Batman Begins has re-teamed with with The Marksman director Robert Lorenz.

Fellow Oscar nominee Kerry Condon is among the starry ensemble which also includes Colm Meaney (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Oscar-nominee Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Desmond Eastwood (Normal People) and Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters).

Earlier this year Kerry Condon won the Bafta for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Siobhán in Martin McDonagh's latest hit.

It was one of four gongs picked up by the Irish film.

The actress has found international fame for roles in HBO's Rome, AMC's Better Call Saul, Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and as the voice of Friday in the Marvel universe.

The latest project comes after it was confirmed the Tipperary native is set to join Brad Pitt in Apple Studios’ big-budget untitled F1 racing tentpole flick to be directed by Joseph Kosinski.