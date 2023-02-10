Liam Neeson to play convict forced to break a terrorist out of prison in latest upcoming film

Actor Liam Neeson attends the "Marlowe" photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in 2022. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Liam Neeson is set to play a convict forced to break a terrorist out of prison in his latest Hollywood role.

Filming for new thriller ‘The Riker’s Ghost’ is due to begin this September.

It will be directed by Irishman Neil Jordan, who won an Academy Award in 1992 for ‘The Crying Game’, which follows an IRA member tasked with guarding a captured black British soldier.

The film will see Co Antrim native Neeson reunite with Jordan and producer Alan Moloney.

The trio recently worked on crime noir movie ‘Marlowe’, which is due to be released in UK cinemas in mid-March.

It will open in US theatres this month, and see Neeson play legendary 1930s private eye Philip Marlowe, who has also been famously portrayed by classical Hollywood star Humphrey Bogart.

‘The Riker’s Ghost’ is being produced by Steve Richards, who teamed up with Neeson for titles including the action thriller ‘Non-Stop’ and mystery-thriller ‘Unknown’, which made combined global box office profits of $364.9m.

Director Neil Jordan said that the new upcoming movie “is a unique take on the prison escape; a bare knuckle ride from incarceration to freedom, by someone who just wants to finish his term”.

“The reluctant escapee will be played by Liam Neeson, and I can’t wait to explore this character with him.”

Alan Moloney added: “I am thrilled to be joining forces again with Neil and Liam. We have put together an elite team to support Neil’s scripted and directorial vision. This one will have you on the edge of your seat.”

The news of Neeson’s latest project comes days after the 70-year-old launched into an attacking rant about Dublin-born MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

The Oscar-winning actor told Men’s Health: “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”

He added: “UFC I can’t stand. That to me is like a bar fight.

“I know the practitioners are like, ‘no, you’re wrong — the months of training we do.’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head?”